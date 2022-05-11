TinCaps' skid hits 4 after blowing big lead

The TinCaps let a five-run lead get away in the opener of a six-game series against the South Bend Cubs and lost 9-7 on Tuesday at Four Winds Field, Fort Wayne's 11th loss in 13 games.

Fort Wayne (12-16) has lost four straight.

The TinCaps led 7-2 after 5 1/2 innings thanks to RBI doubles for Robert Hassell III, Joshua Mears and Angel Solarte and a two-run homer for first baseman Jack Stronach, his second of the season. Hassell had three hits and is leading the league in batting at .364.

South Bend struck back with four runs in the sixth and another in the eighth to knot the score at 7. In the ninth, first baseman Matt Mervis hit a two-run game-winning homer, his second home run of the game.

BASEBALL

MLB news

Major League Baseball dropped the one-game suspension of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20 as part of a settlement with the players' association. He agreed to a fine as part of the settlement, which avoided an appeal before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. ... The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list on with a bruised right middle finger. ... San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin says he'll have prostate surgery today and hopes he misses only part of a forthcoming road trip.

BASKETBALL

Fever defeats Lynx for 1st win

Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 10 points and six assists against her former team and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-76 in Indianapolis to snap a six-game losing streak in the series. It was the Fever's first win of the season. The Lynx fell to 0-3. Dangerfield, who was waived by Minnesota a week ago, made a jumper from the free throw line to extend Indiana's lead to 76-72 with 2:26 left and added two free throws at 18.9 to seal it.

FOOTBALL

Youth league opens sign-ups

Registration for the 2022 season of the Northeast Indiana Football Association is now open. NIFA will offer flag football for students in grades 1-2, prep for tackle for students in grades 3-4 and tackle football for students in grades 5-6. Financial assistance for registration will once again be available to those in need. For pricing information and to register, go to palfortwayne.com.

GOLF

PGA Tour says no to LIV event

The PGA Tour is denying releases to golfers who asked to play in the first of a series of Saudi-funded tournaments next month in England, a bold move by Commissioner Jay Monahan in trying to quash Greg Norman's latest bid to start a lucrative rival league. The first LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 at Centurion Golf Club outside of London.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

Two area athletes, Carroll's Ella Theard (Huntington, soccer) and Canterbury's Lena Reelsen (Wyoming, rodeo), will be signing for college at Fort Wayne Sport Club's annual senior recognition at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. ... Snider senior outside hitter Kiana Gomez will signing with Saint Francis at 6 p.m. Thursday on the mezzanine at Empowered Sports Club.