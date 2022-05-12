TinCaps fall to Cubs as losing streak hits 5

The TinCaps climbed back from a three-run deficit to tie the game Wednesday against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field but lost 6-5 despite notching eight hits and eight walks. It was their fifth loss in a row and 12th in the last 14 games.

Fort Wayne (12-17) trailed 5-2 in the seventh, but Joshua Mears knocked in Ripken Reyes on a sacrifice fly and Jarryd Dale and Angel Solarte chipped in RBI singles to even the score at 5.

In the bottom of the inning, the Cubs struck back with a single, a walk and a Fabian Pertuz RBI groundout off reliever Sam Keating to take the lead for good.

Fort Wayne's Anthony Vilar and Corey Rosier walked in the eighth to put the tying run on second with one out, but Hassell popped up and Mears struck out to end the threat.

Auto racing

Vegas to host F1 races on Strip

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board has committed $19.5 million over the next three years to sponsor Formula One races on a temporary 3.8-mile street course that includes the Las Vegas Strip that will run at night in November 2023.

Baseball

Braves catcher done for season

Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Piña will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist.

Colleges

Ball State adds transfer guard

Ball State men's basketball added junior guard Kaiyem Cleary as a junior college transfer from Florida SouthWestern State. He will be immediately eligible to play for the Cardinals in 2022-23. A Manchester, England, native, Cleary spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers. He was named to the 2021-22 Southern Conference all-conference second team after he averaged 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signing

Wawasee senior Nate Larson will sign Wednesday to play football at Trine.

Horse racing

Derby-winning jockey penalized

The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent says won't prevent him from riding the horse in next week's Preakness. Stewards suspended Sonny Leon last week for careless riding during a race April 27 at Thistledown Racecourse, east of Cleveland. Leon began serving the penalty on Monday and it ends today.

Tennis

Nadal advances

Rafael Nadal extended his perfect of never losing consecutive matches on clay Wednesday by beating John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Italian Open in Rome. Nadal was coming off a loss to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week.

CORRECTION

Because of a copy editor's error, the name of a Fort Wayne FC player was spelled incorrectly in a caption on Page 1B on Wednesday. The player's name is Reid Sproat.