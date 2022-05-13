TinCaps blank Cubs to stop 5-game skid

The TinCaps snapped a five-game losing streak behind six shutout innings from left-hander Noel Vela and a big night for leadoff hitter Corey Rosier, who blasted a two-run homer, walked and scored twice in a 5-0 win over the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field on Thursday.

Fort Wayne (13-17) won for the just the third time in 15 games. It scored all its runs in the third and fourth innings, taking the lead for good when Rosier scored on a wild pitch in the third. Brandon Valenzuela followed with an RBI single and a Jarryd Dale groundout made it 3-0. Rosier hit his third homer in the fourth.

Vela struck out eight and walked one. The 23-year-old lefty has thrown 151/3 consecutive scoreless innings. He leads the Midwest League with an 0.34 ERA.

Baseball

No new cases in Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians reported no new COVID-19 cases a day after an outbreak inside their clubhouse caused a postponement in Chicago and sent manager Terry Francona and five coaches home from a road trip.

Basketball

Ball State gets transfer guard

The Ball State men's basketball team added graduate transfer guard Thomas Allen from N.C. State. He played two years at Nebraska and two with the Wolfpack.

NBA tinkers with trophies

The NBA's championship trophy has a new look, and the league will hand out some new trophies during these playoffs. In addition to the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy was changed as were the conference championship trophies. The Eastern Conference championship trophy has been named for Bob Cousy, the Western Conference championship trophy for Oscar Robertson, and there will now there will be MVPs in the conference finals – the East MVP will get the Larry Bird Trophy, the West MVP will get the Magic Johnson Trophy.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

Huntington North senior Will Hotchkiss will sign Tuesday to play basketball at Huntington University. ... Columbia City's Ian Clifford has signed with Indiana Tech wrestling. ... Carroll senior Aaron Parr will sign Wednesday to run track at Saint Francis.

Hockey

NHL award finalists named

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL's most valuable player award. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention.

Tennis

Nadal kocked out of Italian Open

Rafael Nadal struggled with a foot injury during a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 third-round loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open in Rome. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic had no issues in a 6-2, 6-2 win over Stan Wawrinka. On the women's side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.