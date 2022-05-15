TinCaps get offense going, but lose again

Jarryd Dale had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs and the TinCaps went 5 for 11 with runners in scoring position, but Fort Wayne fell to South Bend 11-7 at Four Winds on Saturday, its 14th loss in the last 17 games.

The TinCaps (13-19) trailed 8-0 in the fifth but scored five runs in the fifth. Ripken Reyes broke the shutout with a two-run single and Angel Solarte, Dale and Brandon Valenzuela delivered RBI singles to make it 8-5.

Dale's two-run double in the seventh made it 8-7, but Valenzuela flied out and Justin Lopez fouled out to end the threat.

TinCaps pitching has surrendered 34 hits in the last two games. Fort Wayne has one game remaining on its 12-game road trip.

Baseball

Bauer appeal set

Trevor Bauer's arbitration appeal of his two-year suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy has been scheduled to start May 23, a person familiar with the hearing told The Associated Press.

Football

Former Seahawk arrested in Texas

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was arrested in Texas more than two weeks after a warrant was issued over an alleged violation of a protective order.

High schools

Homestead golf wins Leo event

Homestead won the Leo Invitational at Noble Hawk Golf Course with a team score of 287, shattering the tournament record of 297 set last year. The Spartans were led by individual medalist Karson Cabe, who shot a 2-under 69. His teammate Cade Cobler shot a 72. Leo was second with a team score of 294, led by Isaac Rorick, who shot 70, and Justin Hicks, who shot 72. Bellmont was third with a score of 303 and Columbia City fourth at 304.

Soccer

Liverpool wins FA Cup title

Liverpool earned a 6-5 victory over Chelsea on penalties in Saturday's FA Cup final to claim its first FA Cup triumph since 2006.