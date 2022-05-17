Girls tennis sectional pairings announced

No. 17 Homestead, the only local team ranked girls tennis team among the top 30 is the state, is set to open sectional play against Bishop Luers in the first round of the Homestead Sectional.

The IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the girls tennis state tournament on Monday. The exact dates and times of matches will be announced by host schools, but sectional tournaments can begin Wednesday and are scheduled to conclude by Saturday.

Wayne and Canterbury will play in the other Homestead Sectional semifinal.

Angola, ranked fourth in District 2, will host a four-team sectional, opening against Prairie Heights. Norwell (15-1) drew a bye to the second round of its home tournament and will face the winner of Bluffton vs. South Adams. Carroll, which has won nine straight sectionals, will open its home sectional against Northrop.

COLLEGES

Irish land end for 2024 class

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2024 recruiting class when Owen Wafle, a four-star defensive end from Princeton, New Jersey, chose the Irish over offers from Iowa, Michigan State and others.

Manchester pitcher honored

Manchester pitcher Carter Hooks was named First Team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. He was 5-5 with 74 strikeouts – second most in the HCAC – over 15 games and 67 innings.

Tech athlete top lacrosse player

Indiana Tech attacker Andrew Ryan was named the NAIA lacrosse National Player of the Year after leading the nation with 63 goals and 96 points and ranking fifth with 33 assists. Ryan and teammates Louis Czech and Tom Piotrowski were also named First-Team All-Americans.

FOOTBALL

NFL officials, Watson to meet

NFL officials will meet this week with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as the league continues to investigate whether he violated its personal-conduct policy, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct.

HOCKEY

Coaching moves

The Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Peter DeBoer in the aftermath of missing the playoffs for the first time in their five-year franchise history. ... The New York Islanders named Lane Lambert as fired coach Barry Trotz's replacement, giving the longtime assistant his first head coaching job in the NHL.

SOCCER

English player comes out gay

English player Jake Daniels said he is gay. The 17-year-old forward made the announcement at the end of his first season as a professional player with second division club Blackpool. Daniels said he was inspired by Josh Cavallo of Australian team Adelaide United, who is the only openly gay man playing in a top division in world soccer following the 22-year-old midfielder's announcement in October.