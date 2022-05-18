Ex-Northrop football coach hired by Leo

Jason Doerffler was approved as the new Leo football head coach Tuesday by the East Allen County Schools board.

Doerffler had been the head coach at Northrop since 2014 with a record of 23-58, going 3-7 in 2021.

The former Concordia quarterback replaces Jared Sauder, who went 139-42 starting in 2006. The Lions have not had a losing season since Sauder's first in 2006 and have an 18-game regular-season win streak against NE8 opponents. Leo is looking for its first sectional title since 2011. The Lions went 11-1 in 2021 before falling in overtime in the sectional final against Northridge.

Sauder resigned this offseason and will move into a new administrative role at Leo.

BASEBALL

MLB news

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, a punishment stemming from his admission of providing opioids to a teammate who fatally overdosed. The former New York Mets star admitted in February during a federal trial in Texas, stemming from Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death, that he used cocaine while in New York and California. ... Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

BASKETBALL

Former IU player Ray Pavy dies

Former Indiana basketball player Ray Pavy has died. He was 80. Pavy was an Indiana All-Star at New Castle in 1959 and played one season for the Hoosiers' varsity before getting paralyzed in a car crash in 1961. He graduated from Indiana in 1965 and won three sectional titles as a high school basketball coach at Sulphur Springs and Shenandoah, then served as the assistant superintendent at New Castle for 31 years. He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990.

FOOTBALL

Bates no-show at Bengals practice

Safety Jessie Bates, a Fort Wayne native, remained absent from the Cincinnati Bengals' voluntary activities Tuesday. Bates was placed under a franchise tag in March, which would pay him about $12.91 million this season, but a source told USA Today that Bates has “no intentions” of playing under the tag as he seeks a long-term deal. The Bengals drafted safety Daxton Hill and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt in the first two rounds of this year's draft, so they have insurance should they not get Bates on the field.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

North Side's Zara Nokour will sign Friday to play college basketball at Indiana Tech. ... A record 24 girls from Empowered Volleyball Academy's senior class will sign today with various universities.

SOFTBALL

Trine to host super regional

Trine will host a Division III NCAA tournament super regional this weekend, the Thunder announced. Trine (30-11) will take on Case Western Reserve (30-10) in a three-game series for the right to advance to the eight-team national championships. The teams will meet at 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. If they split those contests, the deciding third game will be played about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Thunder has won 15 games in a row. Trine advanced to the super regional with a 6-0 win over North Central on Sunday.