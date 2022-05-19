Ohio State's Day gets big-money extension

Ohio State is hiking Ryan Day's annual salary to $9.5 million as part of a two-year contract extension that will put him among the nation's highest-paid college football coaches.

Day's raise makes him the latest coach to crack $9 million per year, up with Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney and putting his contract in line with recent deals given to Michigan State's Mel Tucker and LSU's Brian Kelly.

The extension bumps up the 43-year-old Day's total salary package about $2 million annually and would keep him in Columbus at least through the 2028 season.

BASEBALL

Astros' Odorizzi out for a while

Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi says an MRI on his left leg revealed some damage to tendons and ligaments, but not the Achilles tendon. He will be sidelined for an indefinite period.

BASKETBALL

Mavs fined over bench decorum

The Dallas Mavericks were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a second violation of bench decorum during their Western Conference semifinal series against Phoenix.

COLLEGES

Jackson-Davis has COVID

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is not participating in 5-on-5 drills at the NBA combine this week after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to multiple reports. Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to decide whether to turn pro or return to Indiana for his senior season.

Ball State lands prep guard

The Ball State men's basketball program added guard Micah Bell as part of the 2022 recruiting class. Bell, from Austell, Georgia, averaged 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season at Link Year Prep in Missouri.

Freeman leaves BSU for Dayton

Former Central Noble star Sydney Freeman announced on social media that she will be transferring to Dayton after three seasons at Ball State. Freeman, who won a Class 2A girls title with the Cougars in 2018, averaged 10.1 points, 3.3 points and 3.2 assists as a freshman. Freeman was Ball State's third-leading scorer in 2021-22 as the team went 20-13, averaging 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Dayton went 26-6 in 2021-22, winning the A-10 regular season championship.

High schools

Rain delays some tennis sectionals

Most first-round girls tennis sectional matches scheduled for Wednesday were postponed due to rain. The Carroll, Homestead, Concordia, Norwell, East Noble and Angola sectional matches were all postponed to today. Homestead, which was scheduled to hold the sectional finals today, will now have semifinals start at 4 p.m., followed by the finals 30 minutes after the first round ends.

Warsaw Sectional gets match in

The Warsaw Sectional, being held in Columbia City, held one first-round match in an indoor facility in Warsaw on Wednesday, with the host Tigers defeating Wawasee 5-0. At No. 1 singles, Warsaw's Addison Lind beat Kiah Farrington 7-5, 6-2; at No. 2 singles, Abby Nicholas beat Kaitlynn Jackson 6-0, 6-1; at No. 3 singles, Regan Brouwer beat Mya Taylor 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Warsaw's Marie Frazzetta and Megan Mishler beat Allison Clark and Kenley Stewart 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Avery Landwerlen and Kennedy Wiedeman beat Sarah Beer and Katelyn Vetor 7-6 (10-8), 6-2.