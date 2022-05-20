Osaka will be tested early at French Open

PARIS – Naomi Osaka's return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, Amanda Anisimova.

They were paired in the bracket during Thursday's draw for the clay-court major tennis tournament, which begins Sunday.

The possible women's quarterfinals in Paris are No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek against Karolina Pliskova, Barbora Krejcikova against Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa against Aryna Sabalenka, and Ons Jabeur against Maria Sakkari.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are on the same half of the men's bracket.

Baseball

Mets' ace shelved

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle in his left side.

colleges

Tech to enshrine 4 athletes, team

Indiana Tech athletics' 2022 Hall of Fame class includes Mark Baptists (soccer, 2008-11), Ashley Hamilton (volleyball, 2008-11), Josh Judy (2005-07), TB Smith (men's basketball chaplain) and the 2011 women's lacrosse team that won the school's first national championship.

Guard back with Ball State

Ball State basketball added guard Jarron Coleman from the transfer portal. Coleman played two seasons for the Cardinals before transferring to Missouri last season.

Valpo names AD

Valparaiso hired former Iowa State administrator Charles Small as the first Black athletic director in school history.

High schools

Girls All-SAC tennis named

All-SAC Concordia and Bishop Dwenger dominated the All-SAC Girls Tennis Team. Concordia's Ruth Dolde and Emma Jansing were first-team singles honorees, as were the members of the Cadets' doubles team of Anna Pennekamp and Mallory Bean. Katie Jones and Alyssa Linder were second-team doubles. For the Saints, Ellen Reidy and Macy Moser were first-team singles, Jessica Brust and Kaylee Mulligan were first-team doubles and Ellie Klinger and Emma Farrar were second-team doubles. Olivia Soto of South Side and Govana Ibisevic of Northrop made the singles' second team, and Snider's doubles team of Lexi Matthias and Mallory Schumm made first team. Desaray Lacey of Wayne won the sportsmanship award.

Area signing

Bishop Luers senior Jacob Stetzel will sign today to run cross country and track with Indiana Tech.

Former wrestling coach dies

Former Columbia City wrestling coach Randy Kearby died Thursday from injuries suffered in a car crash Tuesday. He was a member of the inaugural Columbia City Athletic Hall of Fame class and led the Eagles to 172 wins from 1998 to 2008. His teams won eight sectionals, six regionals and three semistates, and individuals won 25 conference titles, 57 sectional titles, 30 regional titles and seven semistate titles. He was inducted into the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015 and most recently coached at Wabash.