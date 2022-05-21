IU women's team adds Patberg to staff

Former Indiana guard Ali Patberg will rejoin the women’s basketball program as its team and recruitment coordinator, the Hoosiers announced.

Patberg played four seasons for the Hoosiers after transferring from Notre Dame and was All-Big Ten in all of them. She is ninth on Indiana’s all-time scoring list, third in assists and was the leader of teams that reached the Elite Eight in 2021 and Sweet 16 this year.

Patberg, the 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball, was picked in the third round of April’s WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever but did not make the team.

BASKETBALL

All-Defensive team announced

Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive first team, with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns joining him as the other guard. Former Defensive Players of the Year Rudy Gobert of Utah and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee were also voted to the first team along with Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Sun stay hot, beat back Fever

Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85 for their third straight victory in Uncasville, Connecticut. DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and Alyssa Thomas added 17 for Connecticut (3-1), which put six players in double figures. DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece, while Natisha Heideman finished with 10. Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Indiana (2-5). Victoria Vivians scored 15 points and Danielle Robinson had 10. Indiana shot a season-high 54% (34 of 63).

HORSE RACING

Rested filly wins Black-Eyed Susan

Interstatedaydream’s owner and trainer decided to skip the Kentucky Oaks two weeks ago. That paid dividends at the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. With jockey Florent Geroux aboard, the well-rested filly was able to hold off race favorite Adare Manor down the stretch and win the $250,000 Grade 2 race by 11/4 lengths.

TENNIS

Wimbledon won’t affect rankings

The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, an unprecedented move that stands as a significant rebuke of the sport’s oldest Grand Slam tournament. The WTA and ATP announced their decisions Friday night.