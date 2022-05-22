FWFC gets late goal to top South Bend

Michael Adedokun's 62nd-minute goal propelled Fort Wayne FC past the rival South Bend Lions 2-1 in USL League Two Valley Division play Saturday at TCU School Field in South Bend.

Fort Wayne (2-1-0) took a 1-0 halftime lead on an own goal off a defender from South Bend (1-1-0) in the 37th minute. The Lions, who blasted the Dayton Dutch Lions 5-0 in their season opener, tied the match in the 53rd, nine minutes before Adedokun put the visitors ahead for good.

Saturday's win marked the first for Fort Wayne FC in the St. Joe Rivers Derby against South Bend, as the Lions won both matchups in 2021.

The win put FWFC into first place in the Valley Division with six points, two points clear of idle Kings Hammer FC. On Wednesday, Fort Wayne plays host to the Indy Eleven Academy at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field.

COLLEGES

Cardinals win baseball title

The Ball State baseball team closed out the regular season with a 13-2 win over Miami (Ohio) in Oxford, Ohio, to win the program's fifth MAC title. Ball State (38-17, 32-7 MAC) next plays Wednesday in the first round of the MAC Tournament in Muncie.

GOLF

Hall of Fame leader up by 2

Jordan Dawes shot a 5-under 67 to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the two-day Ruoff Mortgage Hall of Fame Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club. Brad Lowe and Rory Ransburg both shot 69s to share second. The final round is today.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

Homestead senior Catherine Dely will sign today to compete on the U.S. Naval Academy rifle team in a ceremony at the X Count. Also, Grayce Tappy, a Carroll senior, will sign to continue her rifle career at Grand Valley State.

TENNIS

French Open begins today

For the first time in a year, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are both entered in a major tournament – and, somehow, most of the buzz heading into the French Open, which begins today, is about Carlos Alcaraz, a teenager who has never won a major. The 19-year-old Spaniard is 28-3 with a tour-leading four titles in 2022 and already ranked No. 6.