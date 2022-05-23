Hall of Fame event sees comeback win

Rory Ransburg won the Fort Wayne Golf Association's Hall of Fame Championship with a two-day total of 5-under 139 at Coyote Creek Golf Club.

Ransburg shot a final-round 70 on Sunday for the come-from-behind victory.

Johnny Strawser, Nick Holder and Jordan Dawes tied for second at 11over 145. Strawser had a finishing 71 and Holder a 72. Dawes, who entered Sunday atop the leader board, posted a 78.

Chris Schweitzer finished fifth at 4-over 148 with a 74 and Brad Lowe was at 5 over with an 80.

BASEBALL

Donaldson wrong: Boone

Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson was wrong to make a remark referencing Jackie Robinson when speaking to White Sox star Tim Anderson, New York manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. A day after the comment called “racist” by Chicago manager Tony La Russa – an assessment that Anderson agreed with – Major League Baseball continued to investigate the incident. Anderson, one of baseball's leading Black voices and an All-Star shortstop, and Donaldson, who is white, did not speak to reporters before the start of Sunday's doubleheader.

BASKETBALL

Fever loses at home to Sun

Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones scored 18 points each, and the Connecticut Sun breezed to a 92-70 victory over the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. Thomas added six rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (4-1), which jumped out to a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Courtney Williams scored 15 and Jonquel Jones pitched in with 13 points and nine boards. Victoria Vivians topped Indiana (2-6) with 15 points. Emily Engstler scored 11 with eight rebounds.

Mavericks fined for bench action

The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks for a third time in the playoffs because of violations of rules regarding their bench. The fine has doubled each time, with the latest at $100,000 after Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at Golden State on Friday. Game 3 in Dallas was scheduled for Sunday night. Several Mavericks players have stood for most or all of the games during the playoffs, including home games. The fines have been for players and coaches standing for extended periods, straying too far from the bench and encroaching on the court during game action.

FOOTBALL

Clowney to stay with Browns

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who who revived his career last season with Cleveland, agreed to re-sign with the Browns for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. Clowney, who had nine sacks while playing opposite Myles Garrett, will sign a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

SOCCER

Man City wins Premier League

Manchester City scored three goals in five minutes to turn around a tense and dramatic season finale and clinch a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons, rallying to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and hold off Liverpool's challenge in Manchester, England. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of a historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. Liverpool, which started the day one point behind Manchester City in the table, beat Wolverhampton 3-1 to finish second.

SOFTBALL

Trine learns its finals foe

Trine will take on No. 3 Eastern Connecticut State (43-5) in the opening game of the double-elimination NCAA Division III Softball Championship World Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Salem, Virginia, the Thunder announced. No. 20 Trine (32-11) lost to ECSU 6-3 on March 6 despite a three-run home run from Ashley Swartout. Trine will play again Friday against either Salisbury or Millikin.