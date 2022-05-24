Brooks to continue playing college ball

Former North Side standout Keion Brooks Jr. is pulling his name out of the NBA draft and returning to college, according to a report from Stadium.

Brooks, who played three years for the Legends before transferring to La Lumiere School in LaPorte for his senior year, has played three seasons of college basketball at Kentucky, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds as a junior last season.

He entered the transfer portal during the draft process but told 247sports.com he was focused on the draft and encouraged interested schools to contact his family.

Among those that were in regular contact were Ohio State, Maryland, UCLA, Arizona, Notre Dame, Washington, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, BYU, DePaul, UNLV, Nebraska, Kansas State and Memphis, according to a CBS Sports report.

Brooks, a former five-star recruit and the 2018 Tiffany Gooden Award winner, has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

BASKETBALL

Mad Ants set 6 home games

The Mad Ants unveiled the dates of six games next season – all at Memorial Coliseum – with more to be announced at a later time. Their Nov. 5 home opener will be Military Appreciation Night. On Nov. 25, the Mad Ants will celebrate the counties that make up the 260 area code. On Dec. 3 the Mad Ants will were Black Panther-themed jerseys for Marvel and Princess Night. Youth Sports Night in Feb. 12. March 11 is Fan Appreciation Night. And there will be an 11 a.m. Education Day game March 9. Ticket packages for the aforementioned games, except the Education Day game, go on sale June 17. Information is at ftwaynemadants.com.

FOOTBALL

Colts sign Foles to back up Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year contract that reunites the quarterback with coach Frank Reich, who combined on a trademark play call to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2017 NFL title. Foles adds depth behind 37-year-old Matt Ryan, the league's 2016 MVP whom Indy acquired from Atlanta in a March trade.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

Bellmont's Isaac Ruble, a two-time state runner up and the fifth-place finisher at 120 pounds at the 2022 state wrestling finals, has committed to wrestle at Purdue. His teammate Dominic Litchfield signed to wrestle at Wabash. Also, Bellmont's Trinity Coyne has signed with the Indiana Tech women's wrestling team. ...

The following track and field athletes have signed: Wayne senior Myshell Hurse with Chicago State; Angola senior Alex Burney with Defiance College; and Garrett pole vaulter Garrett Minnich with Huntington. ...

DeKalb baseball player Logan Jordan signed with Trinity International, and DeKalb football player Nate Williams signed with Trine. ...

Wawasee wrestler Landen Dilley will sign today to compete for Manchester University.

Coaching moves

Bishop Dwenger graduate Olivia Current will take over as Saints volleyball coach. She replaces Tim Houser, who led Dwenger to its first volleyball state title. ...

Brittani Turner will be the new South Side volleyball coach. ... Northrop baseball coach Matt Brumbaugh is stepping down after 11 seasons coaching the Bruins.