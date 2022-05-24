Sproat relishing role as captain

Reid Sproat will wear the captain's armband this fall for Oakland University's men's soccer team. In the meantime, he's captaining Fort Wayne FC, an opportunity he's been savoring since the home opener April 15, a 2-1 loss to Kings Hammer FC.

“That was the first time I wore the armband,” Sproat said. “It's a cliché, but every single time we put on the jersey and get to play in front of (the Fort Wayne) fans, it's special. Then having (the armband) in front of my friends and family in Fort Wayne, I'll always remember that.”

The club returns to the pitch Wednesday, stepping outside of USL League Two Valley Division play to face the Indy Eleven Academy in a friendly match at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field. Sproat is eager to see how he and his club fare against a “top level academy squad.”

“For it being a friendly, I think the boys are ready to play, and it'll be interesting to see how we compete,” Sproat said.

Sproat and fellow defensive midfielder Will Harris represent two of the five players to suit up for Fort Wayne FC in both 2021 and 2022. Coach Mike Avery knows he can lean on the duo to control possession on defense and offense.

Fort Wayne (2-1) has allowed just one goal this season during the run of play, the other two surrendered via penalty kicks. Avery credited his most experienced tandem in keeping the back line steady.

“They're a good pairing, they complement each other in a lot of ways,” Avery said. “Will is a very steady, upright defender, while Reid is a little more mobile. They can cover each other if they get in trouble in various ways. Them knowing each other was a big plus. They came in a little ahead of the curve. So far, so good with those two.

“... We've had a lot of the ball, and that's been a great credit to those guys. We try to build out of the back, and we've been able to do that quite a bit.”

The two road victories propelled Fort Wayne atop the Valley Division standings through three matches. As Avery explained, Sproat's knowledge of the club from his experience last season, and of the city as the lone Fort Wayne resident (he attended Leo), made him the perfect choice to set the tone.

“His knowledge of what we are, what the club is, what the level is, it's a really comfortable place for us to start,” Avery said. “He's obviously a player with a lot of potential and a lot of talent. He's the kind of player that really excites you as a coach, because his best years are ahead of him.”