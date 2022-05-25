Parker helps Sky extend Fever's skid

CHICAGO – Candace Parker had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Azura Stevens added 15 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 95-90 on Tuesday night.

Parker, coming off her second career triple-double Sunday, also had three steals and three blocks while shooting 6 for 9 from the field.

Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (4-2). Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley each scored 12.

After Kelsey Mitchell pulled Indiana within 93-90 with 21.8 seconds left, Vandersloot sank two free throws to seal it.

Mitchell scored 25 points for Indiana (2-7), which has lost five games in a row. Victoria Vivians had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Engstler recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

COLLEGES

Mastodons in Horizon tourney

The Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team will make its first appearance in a league postseason tournament since 2016 today in the Horizon League Championship at Nischwitz Stadium in Dayton. The Mastodons will play Youngstown State at noon in an elimination contest. The Mastodons are the No. 4 seed. The Penguins are No. 5.

Evansville hires Butler assistant

Evansville has hired David Ragland as its basketball coach. Ragland replaces Todd Lickliter, who was fired earlier this month after going 15-53 in 21/2 seasons. Ragland spent last season as an assistant at Butler under LaVall Jordan. New Bulldogs coach Thad Matta had planned to keep Ragland on his staff.

BASKETBALL

Bulls' LaVine has knee surgery

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery Tuesday, and the team said it was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.

GOLF

Ill Sticker to skip Senior PGA

Former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has pulled out of the Senior PGA Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus. Stricker revealed his positive test Tuesday on Twitter, saying he was “super bummed” and that it was “just a small setback.” The tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

HOCKEY

US advances to quarterfinals

The United States secured a quarterfinal spot at the world championship on the last day of group play Tuesday. It only gets harder from here. The U.S. knew it would qualify before stepping onto the ice against Norway, thanks to Sweden's 1-0 win over Latvia earlier in the day. With the pressure off, the U.S. beat the Norwegians 4-2 to get back into the groove after its loss to the Czech Republic the day before. That sets up a tricky quarterfinal against Switzerland, the only team still unbeaten.

SOCCER

Sport Club hosts Indy club

The Fort Wayne Sport Club's 1st Team, 1927 SC, will play host to Old Bhoys SC of Indianapolis at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fort Wayne Sport Club's Kelly Field, 3102 Ardmore Ave. Admission is $10 per carload (cash only).