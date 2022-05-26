Fever coach gets fired after starting out 2-7

INDIANAPOLIS – TheIndiana Fever fired coach Marianne Stanley on Wednesday with the team off to a 2-7 start in her third season and promoted assistant Carlos Knox to interim coach.

Stanley, 68, brought a Hall of Fame resume to the Fever bench, but her teams won just 14 games in a little more than two seasons.

Stanley was in the final year of her contract. Knox was a star college player at IUPUI and played for the Indiana Pacers in 1998-99. He was named an assistant on Stanley's staff in 2021.

Stanley has spent 45 years in coaching, including 22 years at the college level with Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Stanford and California. She and is set to be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.

Baseball

Bryant put on injured list again

Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant's balky back has him on the injured list for the second time this season. Bryant, signed to a seven-year, $182-million deal with Colorado in March, spent nearly a month on the injured list after initially tweaking the back in late April. Bryant is hitting .270 with no home runs and four RBI.

Colleges

PFW baseball season ends

Purdue Fort Wayne baseball's season came to an end in the Horizon League Championship first round with a 6-0 loss to No. 5 seed Youngstown State. Horizon League Pitcher of the Year Matt Brosky tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts and the fourth-seeded Mastodons (18-36) managed only three hits while Youngstown State had 12.

Football

Kaepernick gets Raiders tryout

Colin Kaepernick got a chance to work out Wednesday for the Las Vegas Raiders, according to several sources. ESPN first reported that the Raiders were bringing in Kaepernick, who last played in the league in 2016 when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. He filed a grievance with the NFL in 2017 over his lack of opportunity and settled it in 2019.

Around the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in-house to find Kevin Colbert's replacement, promoting longtime executive Omar Khan to be the team's next general manager. Khan, 45, signed a four-year deal to succeed Colbert, who is retiring. ... The NFL lost a bid to scuttle a lawsuit by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden accusing the league of a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” to force him to resign last October, including the leaking of offensive emails he wrote.

Golf

LPGA Match-Play

Jodi Ewart Shadoff routed defending champion Ally Ewing 6 and 5 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas in the first round of group play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play. In the other Group 15 match, Jasmine Suwannapura defeated So Yeon Ryu 5 and 3.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Heritage baseball player honored

Dalton Wasson of Heritage was named the Dick Crumback High School Player of the Year by NEIBA. He hit .566 and had an ERA of 1.00 in 35 innings pitched during the regular season.