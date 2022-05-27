Donaldson apologizes to Robinson family

NEW YORK – Josh Donaldson has apologized to the wife and family of Jackie Robinson for referencing the pioneering Black baseball player in remarks that led to a confrontation with Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson.

The New York Yankees third baseman was suspended for one game and fined on Monday by Major League Baseball.

“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball,” Donaldson said in a statement Thursday issued through his agency. “I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused. Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard.”

Baseball

14 pitchers OK through June 19

Major League Baseball and the players' association said Thursday that the 13-pitcher limit will be enforced starting June 20, allowing each team to have 14 pitchers until then.

COLLEGES

IU to play in NYC in November '23

Indiana basketball will take part in the Empire Classic in New York in November 2023, according to multiple reports. The event also features Connecticut, Louisville and Texas, and the Hoosiers will play two games in two days, though matchups have not been set.

Irish football adds 4-star back

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when four-star running back Jayden Limar chose the Irish over offers from Michigan, Oregon and Arizona, among others. Limar is the No. 254 recruit in the country and the 15th-ranked running back, per 247sports.com. He is the 13th commitment in Notre Dame's top-rated 2023 class.

Trine star runner receives honor

Trine's Evie Miller, a Homestead graduate, was named Women's Track Athlete of the Year for the Great Lakes Region. The senior also won the award for the indoor season. Miller is ranked top five in both the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:06.26) and 5,000-meter run (16:26.99).

Baseball tourneys

In Muncie, Hunter Dobbins launched a 2-2 pitch for a two-out, two-run home run to give top-seeded Ball State a 6-4 walk-off victory over fourth-seeded Ohio in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament being played at Ball Diamond. Ball State (39-17) will play No. 2 seed Central Michigan at 12:30 p.m. today in the winner's bracket. ... In Charlotte, North Carolina, fourth-seeded Notre Dame (34-13) defeated ninth-seeded Florida State 5-3 on Thursday to advance to the ACC semifinals for the first time in program history. ... In Omaha, Nebraska, No. 7 seed Purdue (29-20) lost to second-seeded Rutgers 10-3 in the Big Ten Tournament and will next play No. 3 seed Iowa.

CORRECTION

Because of a editor's error, the name of a photographer was misspelled in a credit line on Page 1B on Thursday. The photographer's name is John Nagel.