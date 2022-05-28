Source: Lakers hire Bucks assistant Ham

LOS ANGELES – A person with knowledge of the decision says Darvin Ham has accepted an offer to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Ham, 48, is getting his first head coaching job as the 28th coach in Lakers history. He has been an assistant to Mike Budenholzer with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018.

Ham will succeed Frank Vogel, who was fired one day after the Lakers wrapped up a 33-49 season.

LeBron James welcomed his new head coach on social media even before the move was announced.

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!!” James tweeted. “Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!”

BASKETBALL

Fever win 1st under new coach

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Danielle Robinson had 10 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Fever held off the Los Angeles Sparks 101-96 in Indianapolis for interim coach Carlos Knox's first victory. Indiana (3-7) fired coach Marianne Stanley on Wednesday. This win snapped a five-game losing skid.

COLLEGES

Tech women 2nd at NAIA meet

The Indiana Tech women's track and field team finished second at the NAIA Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Lisa Voyles won the 800 meters for Tech in 2:08.49, and Wayne graduate Erica Xayarath took the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches. The Warriors also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. The Tech men's team finished 19th.

HIGH SCHOOLS

North Side names Hall inductees

Keion Brooks Sr., one of the leading scorers in the history of North Side basketball, is a member of the Legends' Athletic Hall of Fame class this year. Other honorees include Kelton Davis (1994, football), Terry Lymon (1980, football), Bill Miller (1985, football), Barb Harrison Weyenberg (1986, volleyball), Eshaunte Jones (2007, basketball), Aris Allen (2009, shot put, wrestling), Elmer Blume (1933, basketball), George Gordon (1937, football) and coach Mike Morris (gymnastics, basketball).