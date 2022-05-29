Trine's Miller wins D-III steeplechase

Trine senior Evie Miller, a Homestead graduate, won her first career national championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Miller set a meet-record time of 10:07.22 and tallied her eighth career All-American in track and field. It is also her fifth different event that she has been in the top eight in all of Division III.

Miller becomes the fifth different Trine track and field athlete to win a national championship, and third in the NCAA D-III era. Later in the meet, Miller recorded a DNF in the 5,000-meter run.

BASEBALL

MLB news

Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games after San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson said Pham slapped him Friday because of a dispute about their fantasy football league. Pham, 34, also was fined. …

The Chicago White Sox designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment. Keuchel is 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this year. He signed a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago in December 2019.

Dodgers to honor Hodges, No. 14

Gil Hodges, who helped the Dodgers win World Series titles in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, will have his No. 14 jersey retired. The pregame ceremony will take place Saturday, when the New York Mets visit Dodger Stadium. Hodges played his final two seasons with the Mets in 1962 and '63. He was the Mets' manager when they won the World Series in 1969 and was their manager in 1972 when he died at age 47. Hodges will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24. He was voted in by the veterans committee.

HOCKEY

Finland, Canada reach title game

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen had a goal and two assists and Finland beat the United States 4-3 in Tampere, Finland, to set up its third straight world hockey championship final against Canada. Dylan Cozens scored twice in Canada's 6-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the other semifinal. Finland beat Canada in the 2019 final in Slovakia, and Canada topped the Finns last year in Latvia.

SOCCER

FWFC continues winning ways

Fort Wayne FC improved to 2-0 all time in matches against Toledo Villa FC at Paul Hotmer Field in Toledo, with Fort Wayne notching a 3-1 victory to improve to 3-1 this season in USL League Two Valley Division play. Michael Adedokun, Forster Ajago, and Riley Lynch scored for FWFC.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jamaican beats American in 100

Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica held off American Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100 meters at a rainy Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Thompson-Herah won in the 100 and 200 and the 400 relay at the Tokyo Olympics. She defended her Pre title in 10.79 seconds. Richardson, who ram 10.92. became a sensation when she won at the U.S. Olympic trials last year but was denied a spot on the team because she tested positive for marijuana.