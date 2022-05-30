IU loses to Rutgers in Big Ten semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. – Evan Sleight had three hits, Mike Nyisztor drove in two runs and Ryan Lasko scored twice as second-seeded Rutgers eliminated eighth-seeded Indiana 14-2 Saturday night (and into Sunday morning) in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

A lightning-caused weather delay halted the game – which started a few minutes before midnight – at 1:23 a.m. Central Time and it was ended after 7 innings in a run-rule victory for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers (44-14) lost to Michigan 10-4 Sunday evening in the final.

Rutgers starter Brian Fitzpatrick threw four innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts against Indiana, and Sam Portnoy was pitching when the game was suspended. The Hoosiers had two runners on via walks and one out.

Homestead graduate Carter Mathison hit a two-run home run for Indiana (27-32).

Indiana stayed alive by scoring a run in the ninth and two in the 11th for a 6-4 win over top-seeded Maryland early Saturday.

BASEBALL

MLB news

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who has been avoiding the field during the national anthem as a protest following last week's school shooting in Texas, said he may suspend that decision today in recognition of Memorial Day. The Giants play in Philadelphia today. ...

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured list after he left Sunday's game against the Cubs with a right groin strain. He will be evaluated further today, the team said.

BASKETBALL

Fever names assistant coach

The Indiana Fever hired Gary Kloppenburg as an assistant for the remainder of the season. He fills the opening created when Carlos Knox was promoted to interim head coach after Marianne Stanley's firing. Kloppenburg was previously an assistant for the Fever in 2008-11 and 2015-16 and won WNBA championships with the Seattle Storm as an assistant in 2018 and a head coach in 2020.

COLLEGES

Cardinals fall in MAC tourney

Ball State lost to Central Michigan 11-7 in the decisive Game 3 of the MAC baseball championship series in Muncie. The Cardinals scored five runs in the first inning and led 6-2 after five innings, but the Chippewas scored at least two runs in each of the last four innings and took the lead for good in the eighth on a double off MAC Pitcher of the Year Tyler Schweitzer.

Regional sites announced

The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference each had four teams selected as regional sites for the NCAA baseball tournament. The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament, and the rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled today. Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday.

Tar Heels win women's lacrosse

Sam Geiersbach scored three times – including the go-ahead goal with about 5 minutes to play – and North Carolina beat defending champion Boston College 12-11 in Baltimore to win the NCAA women's lacrosse title.

HOCKEY

Finland wins world title

Sakari Manninen scored on a power play at 6:42 of 3-on-3 overtime, and Finland beat Canada 4-3 in Tampere, Finland, the Finns fourth world hockey championship title.