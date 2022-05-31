Vols top overall seed for baseball tourney

OMAHA, Neb. – After finishing one of the most dominant runs in Southeastern Conference history, Tennessee was selected the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament Monday.

The Volunteers (53-7) won 31 of their first 32 games, swept the SEC regular-season and tournament titles and have the best pitching and batting statistics in the nation.

The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The national seeds following Tennessee: Stanford (41-14), Oregon State (44-15), Virginia Tech (41-12), Texas A&M (37-18), Miami (39-18), Oklahoma State (39-20) and East Carolina (42-18).

Notre Dame (35-14) is the No. 2 seed in the Georgia Southern regional and will take on Texas Tech (37-20) on Friday.

AUTO RACING

$3.1 million for Indy 500 winner

Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented $3.1 million check for Sunday's victory. Prize totals were announced Monday. Ericsson, 31, the second Swedish driver to win the Indy 500, drives for Chip Ganassi Racing.

BASEBALL

Kapler stands for taps, anthem

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stood just outside the third base dugout at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the national anthem Monday, taking a break on Memorial Day from his protest against the direction of the nation. Kapler, who began his protest Friday, stood by himself at the railing of the Giants dugout during the playing of taps during the holiday ceremony, which was followed by a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by a military bugle company.

COLLEGES

Terrapins win lacrosse title

Anthony DeMaio scored four first-half goals for his fifth hat trick in his last six games, Logan McNaney made 17 saves to be named the NCAA Tournament's most outstanding player and top-seeded Maryland (18-0) completed a perfect season by holding off Cornell 9-7 in East Hartford, Connecticut, to win the men's lacrosse title.

Sooners back in softball series

Oklahoma is back to try to defend its national championship at the Women's College World Series. The top-seeded Sooners beat Central Florida in super regional games Friday and Saturday to qualify and will face Northwestern in their World Series opener Thursday in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma has won four of the past eight national titles under coach Patty Gasso and beat Florida State to win it all last year.

FOOTBALL

Crash kills Cardinals player

Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent. The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.

SOCCER

Chelsea sells for $3.2 billion

A consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly completed the purchase of Chelsea on Monday for $3.2 billion – the highest ever for a sports team. It marked the end of the trophy-filled, 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.