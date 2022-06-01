Early miscue costs FWFC in road loss

Despite a man advantage for nearly 85 minutes, Fort Wayne fell 2-1 to Cleveland Force SC in USL League Two Valley Division play Tuesday at Krenzler Field in Clevland.

Cleveland (1-0-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second minute off a miscue deep in the Fort Wayne end. About three minutes later, Cleveland's Shakeel Browne earned a red card for a tackle from behind just outside the 18-yard box, forcing the hosts to play with 10 men for the duration of the match.

In the 14th minute, Marko Rimac blasted a screamer for Cleveland from the corner of the 18-yard box to put the hosts up by two. Alexandre Frank clawed one back for FWFC in the 38th on a free kick.

Fort Wayne (3-2-0) lost its first road match of the season, falling to 3-1 away from home.

BASEBALL

Anderson to miss at least 3 weeks

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss at least three weeks because of a strained right groin, manager Tony La Russa said. The White Sox put Anderson on the 10-day injured list before facing the Blue Jays in Toronto, and activated outfielder Luis Robert off the COVID-19 injured list. Anderson's IL stint is retroactive to Monday.

BASKETBALL

Fever falls at home to Mystics

Ariel Atkins scored a season-high 28 points, Elena Delle Donne scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 87-75 in Indianapolis. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

FOOTBALL

Broncos' Jeudy's charges dropped

At the request of prosecutors, a suburban Denver judge dismissed charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend that landed him in jail. Arapahoe County District Court Judge Chantel Contiguglia closed the case after the county district attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, said Eric Ross, a spokesman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Bucs sign veteran lineman Hicks

Needing a veteran presence while rookie Logan Hall develops, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Bears Pro Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth as much as $10 million.

GOLF

Nicklaus says no to rival league

Jack Nicklaus says he met with a Saudi Arabian group as a courtesy and had “zero interest” in running a rival golf circuit now being led by Greg Norman. “I don't care what kind of money they would have thrown at me. My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour,” Nicklaus said Tuesday at his annual news conference ahead of the Memorial. “I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today.”

HIGH SCHOOLS

Adams Central pair top shooters

Adams Central's Laci Braun and Kathleen Eicher finished first and second, respectively, in the Indiana State High School Clay Target League Conference 1 season average rankings with scores of 17.6 and 14.5.