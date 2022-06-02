Swoon continues into June as TinCaps lose

Jarryd Dale drove home Ripken Reyes with an RBI single, but the TinCaps managed only two other hits and opened June with a 3-1 loss Wednesday to the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Dale's run-scoring hit scored designated hitter Jack Stronach in the third inning after Stronach had walked and moved to second on a walk to Reyes, who was hitting leadoff for the first time this season.

The run gave Fort Wayne (18-29) a 1-0 lead, but Great Lakes (26-21) answered with a two-run Jorbit Vivas home run off TinCaps starter Efraín Contreras in the bottom of the inning to go in front for good.

Contreras gave up three runs on five hits in 31/3 innings while striking out seven. TinCaps pitching whiffed 15 Loons in all.

Auto racing

Illot won't run at Detroit

Callum Illot will miss the Detroit Grand Prix because of a broken hand suffered in a crash during the Indianapolis 500. Juncos Hollinger Racing replaced him with Santino Ferrucci.

Basketball

WNBA

At New York, Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points, Rebecca Allen added 17 and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 on Wednesday night.

Football

Tuitt retiring from Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement Wednesday after eight seasons, saying he feels called to move on from the game after the death of his younger brother in June 2021 and Tuitt's recent graduation from Notre Dame.

Ex-Bear, Cowboy found dead

Marion Barber III, the former Dallas Cowboys running back who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. He had issues with mental health after his career.

High schools

Signing

DeKalb's Bryce Dobson will sign with Glen Oaks Community College baseball on Monday.

Hockey

Montreal extends St. Louis as coach

Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis officially became the 32nd head coach in Montreal Canadiens' history after signing a three-year contract extension Wednesday, nearly four months after being named interim coach.

Soccer

US men win 1st warmup

Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah scored midway through the first half, Haji Wright converted a second-half penalty kick in his international debut and the United States beat Morocco 3-0 on Wednesday night in Cincinnati in the first of four World Cup warmup matches in June.