Jersey joy: Roanoke native living dream

Chris Treft walked out during the middle of class, excitedly climbed into his white Chevrolet Malibu and sped away. He got to State Boulevard and was cruising at an alarming rate – so fast, it probably shouldn't be written here – when his car hit a curb and he blew out his tire.

This was roughly a decade ago, when Treft was a sophomore at IPFW. He'd conceptualized sports jersey designs throughout his childhood and, for the first time, a batch of his creations had landed at his doorstep for the Mastodons club hockey team, for which he played.

“I just wanted to see these jerseys so bad because they were the first ever jersey that I'd designed that came to life,” Treft said. “The whole team was making fun of me the entire first game we wore them because I was absolutely on cloud nine.”

Treft never thought it would someday become a business. But that's what's happened. He is the owner, founder and lead designer at Title Wave Sports, a fledgling apparel company that on May 17 was named an official on-ice uniform supplier for the United States Hockey League, the top U.S.-based junior circuit.

“We want to be the Lululemon of hockey jerseys. We don't want to be the T.J. Maxx. That's what I always tell people,” said Treft, a 32-year-old native of Roanoke, who graduated from Huntington North and then IPFW with a degree in media and public communications.

Treft, who now lives in Dallas, has taken a circuitous route through hockey. He already fulfilled another childhood dream – he grew up adoring late Komets broadcaster Bob Chase – by becoming the broadcaster of the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators from 2015 to 2019. And he's worked for the NHL since January 2021, helping to oversee the tracking data derived from sensors planted within pucks and uniforms.

But nothing in sports gets him as excited as much as its sartorial splendor.

“I don't know where it came from and I don't know why. But sports jerseys, I've just always loved them so much. Like almost more than sports in general,” Treft said. “The reason I'm a Mets fan is I went to a game in Chicago and saw them play the Cubs, and I thought their jersey was better. I'm an (Avalanche) fan because my mom got me a sticker book when I was younger and the best jerseys in the book were the Quebec Nordiques and they moved to Colorado the next year and got even better jerseys, and I've been a die-hard ever since.”

Even while working in broadcasting, Treft would pester his bosses into letting him meddle with uniform designs. The more he tinkered, the better he got at it. The better he got, the more opportunities he was given.

The American Hockey League's Adirondack Flames let him design specialty jerseys and logos when he was an unpaid intern in 2014-15. With Atlanta, he oversaw an entire rebrand with red, black and gold jerseys – he said no other pro hockey team had ever gone without a white home jersey – and gained some media attention for incorporating elements of the city's former pro hockey teams, the NHL's Flames, NHL's Thrashers and International Hockey League's Knights.

He moved to Dallas in 2019 – his fiancée, Bailey, works for Deloitte – and got a position with the USHL as a video and media manager, making connections that would help him even after he left the league in 2021. He also saw teams from Adirondack and Atlanta going head-to-head, wearing jerseys he created, and his designs were popping up in video games around the world.

Title Wave Sports became a reality in 2020 when Treft partnered with his co-owner, Joe Bertaccini, and it's not limited to just hockey apparel. They can be found at www.titlewavesports.com.

“I thought, 'I'll make a little bit of money, but I'll do some fun stuff that I like,'” said Treft, who figured he'd end up designing for adult recreation leagues. “It'll be a nice little, 'Hey man, I can do jerseys for you if you need,' type of side business.”

It didn't take long for it to become much more. Longtime Gladiators player Derek Nesbitt called, hoping Treft could help with uniforms for youth teams in Atlanta, which soon turned into uniforms for every program at the rink. Then rinks from Pennsylvania and Illinois came calling.

“All of a sudden, I was like, 'OK, this is a side business now. But this could be something big.' Because if you get 10 deals like that, that's a really good living. So then it was the craziest thing, I just had people start reaching out,” Treft said.

He's sold uniforms in 30 states – he's doing work locally with the Spacemen hockey team – and Title Wave Sports have been worn in five countries. Partnering with the USHL, a proving ground for future NHL players, could pay off hugely in exposure if any teams choose to go with Title Wave Sports.

“The league will send our information out to the teams and we're allowed to talk to those teams,” Treft said. “It's a multiyear deal and say if in the first year we only get one or two teams, I'm sure we'll get plenty more after that. The thing about me is – and I always tell people at my company this – it has to pass my test. And I am the biggest jersey critic.”

