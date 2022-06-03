Loss puts TinCaps back in basement

Jack Stronach and Anthony Vilar had two hits apiece and Matthew Acosta reached base three times and stole two bases, but the TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond for the second straight night, 5-2.

The loss dropped Fort Wayne (18-30) back into sole possession of last place in the Midwest League East Division.

Acosta gave the TinCaps the lead in the top of the first with a double that drove in leadoff hitter Ripken Reyes, who had doubled to open the game.

The Loons (27-21) responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning off Fort Wayne left-hander Robert Gasser. The first five Loons reached against Gasser, who gave up three runs before recording an out.

The TinCaps walked nine times and piled up eight hits but went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position. Olivier Basabe grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to end the game.

Auto racing

Roundup

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi confirmed he's signed a multiyear deal to drive for Arrow McLaren SP beginning next season after a seven-year run with Andretti Autosport. ... Hendrick Motorsports will return to the Xfinity Series for the first time in more than a decade when it fields cars this year at Road America, the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen. Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will drive the No. 17 car July 2 at Road America. Alex Bowman will take the wheel July 30 in Indianapolis, and William Byron on Aug. 20 at Watkins Glen.

Football

Gore hangs it up after 16 years

Frank Gore signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers – with whom he spent the first 10 years of his 16-year career with – and announced his retirement from the NFL. One of the most prolific runners in league history, Gord joined the 49ers as a third-round pick in 2005 out of Miami. He rushed for at least 500 yards a record 16 times, with nine seasons of at least 1,000 yards rushing and five Pro Bowl bids.

Ex-Irish AD dies

Roger Valdiserri, who helped tell the story of some of Notre Dame's greatest football teams as the school's sports information director for three decades, died. He was 95.

Golf

Bart Bryant killed in car wreck

Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said. Bryant, 59, was a three-time winner on the PGA Tour. In 2005, he held off Fred Couples to win the Memorial and opened with a 62 the Tour Championship and went wire-to-wire, to beat Woods.

Hockey

Flames coach receives honor

Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames has won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year.Interim Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers were the other finalists.