1st-inning grand slam sets pace for TinCaps

The TinCaps hit three home runs, including a grand slam from recently promoted Lucas Dunn to slip past the Great Lakes Loons 8-7 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan on Saturday.

The TinCaps have won four of their last six games.

Fort Wayne (20-30) has won three of the first five games in the six-game set against Great Lakes, ensuring its streak of consecutive series losses will stop at five. The TinCaps passed Lansing for sole possession of fifth place in the Midwest League East Division with the win.

Dunn gave Fort Wayne a 4-0 lead in the first inning with his second home run in as many nights and fourth of the season. He has hits in all five games he has played with the TinCaps. Olivier Basabe added his second homer of the season to make it 7-3 TinCaps in the fourth.

A pair of Jose Ramos home runs closed the gap to 7-6 in the fifth, but Matthew Acosta provided an insurance tally with another long ball, his seventh of the year, on an 0-2 count in the seventh for the TinCaps. Acosta also walked twice and has extra-base hits in three straight games.

GOLF

At Little City, Hoch up by stroke

Lance Hoch shot a 3-under 62 at McMillen Park to take the lead after the first round of the Fort Wayne Golf Association's Little City. Chris Schweitzer is at 2 under and Justin Morken 1 under in the two-day event. Rory Ransburg is at even par.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Huntington North opens stadium

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Huntington North for a new multipurpose outdoor stadium that will be used by the football, soccer and track and field teams, among other activities. The stadium features an artificial turf surface, seating capacity for up to 3,068, a one-level press box and a new scoreboard and sound system. The stadium project operated on a $7.9 million budget and saw nearly $500,000 received in donations.

SOCCER

FWFC scores 5 in rout of Dayton

Fort Wayne FC set a high-water mark for goals in a league game in handing the Dayton Dutch Lions a 5-0 defeat in USL League Two Valley Division play in West Carrollton, Ohio. The club eclipsed its previous record of three goals in a USL League Two contest, accomplished in 2021 and 2022 against Toledo Villa FC. Pep Casas scored twice for Fort Wayne (4-2-0). while Nkosi Graham, Forster Ajago and Alexandre Frank added goals for the visitors, who regained first place in the Valley Division with 12 points, two points clear of idle South Bend, which visits Shields Field on Saturday.