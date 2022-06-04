Phillies' slow start costs skipper Girardi

PHILADELPHIA – Joe Girardi managed a Phillies team with the reigning NL MVP, five 2021 All-Stars, a $224 million payroll that nudged the franchise above the luxury tax and expectations of ending the longest playoff drought in the National League.

Buried deep in the NL East standings, and with a sagging bullpen, defensive deficiencies and slumbering starts from some of their high-priced veterans, Girardi paid the price for Philadelphia's miserable start. He was fired Friday, becoming the first major league manager to lose his job this season.

Bench coach Rob Thomson was named interim manager.

Expected to contend for the NL East title, the Phillies entered Friday 22-29 and 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets. The Phillies were 51/2 games out of the second NL wild-card spot.

AUTO RACING

Torrence sets dragway record

Four-time defending Top Fuel season champion Steve Torrence made the quickest run in New England Dragway history, driving to the provisional No. 1 spot in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire. In a side-by-side qualifying run with points leader Brittany Force, Torrence set the track time record with a run of 3.664 seconds at 329.50 mph. Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field and Dallas Glenn took the Pro Stock lead.

BASEBALL

Reds activate lefty Minor

The Cincinnati Reds activated veteran left-hander Mike Minor (left shoulder strain) after an extended stay on the injured list and a rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues.

COLLEGES

Return specialist chooses Purdue

Charlie Jones, the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year last season for Iowa, will transfer to Purdue for his final season of eligibility, according to multiple reports. Jones averaged 7.7 yards per punt return and 25.4 yards per kick return with one kick-return touchdown in 2021.

Huntington hires track coach

Former Indiana Tech assistant track and field coach Austin Roark was named the head coach of Huntington's men's and women's track programs, the Foresters announced. Roark has been an assistant at Indiana Tech for eight years and is a five-time NAIA National Assistant Coach of the Year.

PARALYMPICS

Area goalball player gets honor

Huntington native Zach Buhler is one of 16 people selected to serve as goalball sport ambassadors, assisting the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes in spreading awareness about the sport. Buhler played for the U.S. goalball team at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.