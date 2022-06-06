TinCaps held hitless in 5-inning, 8-0 loss

The TinCaps were no-hit for the first time since Aug. 12 on Sunday against Great Lakes at Dow Diamond in a game that was limited to five innings because of rain. The Loons won 8-0 to earn a split of the six-game series.

Fort Wayne (20-31) has gone winless in six series since taking five of six games from Lansing in late April.

Great Lakes' Kyle Hurt pitched five no-hit innings Sunday, striking out six and issuing a pair of walks, to Brandon Valenzuela and Angel Solarte.

TinCaps starter Noel Vela gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits in 12/3 innings and the Loons tallied three more runs off reliever Sam Keating in 11/3 frames.

Infielder Wyatt Hoffman, son of Padres Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, made his TinCaps debut and went 0 for 2.

Basketball

Dream top Fever

Nia Coffey had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Rhyne Howard also scored 16 points and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Indiana Fever 75-66 in Atlanta. Aari McDonald scored 12 points and Cheyenne Parker added 11 for the Dream (7-4). Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever (3-10) with 20 points.

Snider resigns as coach of Jazz

Quin Snyder, who guided Utah to six consecutive playoff appearances, was an NBA coach of the year finalist last season and won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise, resigned Sunday as coach of the Jazz, ending an eight-year run of regular-season success but with the team never getting past the second round of the playoffs in his tenure. He went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. The Jazz had the best record in the NBA in the 2020-21 but lost in the West semifinals.

Boxing

American claims lightweight titles

American Devin Haney kept his WBC title and became the undisputed world lightweight boxing champion Sunday in Melbourne, Australia, with a unanimous decision over Aussie George Kambosos, who held the WBO, WBA and IBF titles. The 23-year-old Haney is 28-0 with 15 KOs.

Football

Precedent-setting ex-Packer dies

Veryl Switzer, the trailblazing former Green Bay Packers halfback who traded a career in the NFL for service as a lieutenant in the Air Force, died Saturday. He was 89. Switzer was the first Black scholarship player to graduate from Kansas State University and was an All-American for the Wildcats for three straight seasons. He was selected fourth overall by the Packers in the 1954 draft. He served in the Air Force in 1956-58, then played football two years in Canada.

Hockey

Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke award

Patrice Bergeron is the Selke Trophy winner as the NHL's best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. Bergeron winning the Selke for a fifth time broke a tie with Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Bob Gainey. Florida's Aleksander Barkov and Calgary's Elias Lindholm were the other finalists as voted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Soccer

Canada men stage boycott

Canada's World Cup warmup match against Panama in Vancouver, British Columbia, was canceled Sunday when the men's team refused to play because of a labor dispute with the nation's governing body that includes a demand the women's national team get equal match fees.