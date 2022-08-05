Northeast Indiana has been a hotbed of cross country talent in recent years. This will be the first season since the graduation of Angola’s Izaiah Steury, the 2020 champion and 2021 runner-up, who is now running at Notre Dame. Concordia has now graduated every athlete who ran in the 2019 state finals and helped win the Cadets’ first state title.
The Fort Wayne area might not claim a favorite for a team or individual title as the season gets started, but there will still be plenty of excitement for cross country fans along the road to the state finals in Terre Haute on Oct. 29.
AthletesLuke Shappell, Leo: The Lions senior was the top returning northeast Indiana finisher from last year’s state finals, placing 41st in a time of 16:26.4. He ran an almost identical time – 16:26.3 – at the NE8 Championship meet, where he placed third behind the since-graduated Austin Hall of Columbia City and Deion Guise of Bellmont. He was also the top returner from the Northrop Sectional (where he was fourth) and took seventh at the West Noble Regional and 17th at the New Haven Semistate.
Grant Flora, West Noble: Flora, now a senior, finished second behind Steury at the 2021 NECC Meet (16:32.00) and the West Noble Sectional (16:46). He was sixth at the West Noble Regional and 25th at the New Haven Semistate, making him the top finisher from the race who did not qualify for the state meet.
Sam Yarnell, Angola: The Hornets junior was third at the NECC Championships (17:10.38) and the West Noble Sectional (17:23). He took 10th at the West Noble Reginal in 16:58, helping Angola to advance to semistate, where he finished 33rd in 16:45.1.
Brandan Nix, Bishop Dwenger: The Saints senior is the top returning runner from the 2021 SAC Meet, where he placed third in 16:49.4 behind Gabriel Connelly and Daniel Adair of Concordia. He took 10th at the Northrop Sectional in 17:31.4, 12th at the West Noble Regional (17:20) and 69th at semistate (17:22.0).
Conyer Wilson, Northrop: Wilson was the top sophomore at the 2021 SAC Meet, placing fifth in 17:06.2 behind three seniors and a junior. Wilson placed 17th in the sectional race on his home course in 17:45.9, 13th at the West Noble Regional in 17:22 and 43rd at the New Haven Semistate in 17:00.2. He recently broke the 16-minute threshold at the Runners on Parade 5K in downtown Fort Wayne last month, taking 10th in the community 5K in 15:54.3.
TeamsConcordia: The reigning SAC and Northrop Sectional champions have been hard hit by graduation, but saying goodbye to standouts such as Connelly, Adair and Karsten Schlegel. But the Cadets, who also took second at the West Noble Regional and narrowly missed a seventh straight trip to the state finals as a team also ran several sophomores, now juniors, in their championship lineup last season.a strong tradition of success and good coaching should aid the Cadets, who are ranked as the preseason No. 23 by IndianaRunner.com and projected to be the 24th-best team in the state by INCCstats.com.
Warsaw: The Tigers qualified for the state finals last season, finishing 24th. The Manchester Sectional and Culver Academies Regional champs reached the state finals with five underclassmen, including a freshman and two sophomores in the lineup, which bodes well for years to come. They are ranked No. 27 by IndianaRunner and No. 23 by INCCstats.
Homestead: The Spartans were ecstatic to win a regional championship at West Noble in 2021 – but a week later were disappointed with an eighth-place semistate finish, preventing a trip to the state finals.The Spartans have lost four of their top seven to graduation, and will need the underclassmen from last year’s team to step up. The Spartans are ranked No. 39 on Indiana Runner and 42nd by INCCstats.
Bishop Dwenger: The Saintsbring back Nix and Pablo Sutter, who recently took ninth in the 1500 at the USATF Junior Olympic Nationals in Sacramento, California. Bishop Dwenger, who took second at the SAC Meet and sixth at the Northrop Sectional, are the Indiana Runner preseason No. 45 and INCCstats No. 43.
Leo: The Lions took fourth in the 2021 NE8 Championships and fifth at the Northrop Sectional, but they could be poised for a big leap. Shappell is the top returning runner in the area, and he has a number of rising juniors as teammates who could help Leo take the next step and qualify for the New Haven Semistate. The Lions are ranked No. 46 by IndianaRunner and 44th by INCCstats.
StorylinesMatching up with Mathison: Carmel’s Kole Mathison was one of the favorites to claim an individual state title in 2021, but he fell in a crowded front pack and finished fourth. He later placed ninth in a national championship in 14:23.32 – the fastest 5K run by an Indiana high school boy, ever. He’s the heavy favorite to win a state title as a senior this season.
Weakened New Haven Semistate: Qualifying for the state finals out of the New Haven Semistate has been a bear in recent years – just ask Concordia and Homestead. But this year, four of the top five preseason teams according to INCCstats and 12 of the top 25 are all slated for the Shelbyville Semistate. Just four of the top 25 (Fishers, Northridge, Hamilton Southeastern and Concordia) are in the New Haven Semistate.
Keeping tabs on New Prairie: Unlike most local teams, Warsaw, if it qualifies for a semistate, would run at New Prairie. The Tigers are projected to finish fifth at New Prairie, behind Valparaiso, LaPorte, Chesterton and Crown Point.
Carrying on the Angola tradition: While Steury has graduated, coach Brad Peterson has also left the program and is now coaching at Cathedral. Shane Ross now coaches the Angola boys.
Team titles: Center Grove is the preseason favorite to win a state title according to both IndianaRunner and INCCstats. If the Trojans win, it will be the fourth year in a row without a repeat champion, and the fifth different school to win a title in five years.