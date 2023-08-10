A huge change is coming to Indiana high school cross country this season as the postseason tournament is shaved down from four rounds of races to three.
As the state navigates this new championship format, there should be a number of northeast Indiana teams and runners in the conversation as Indiana’s fastest.
Official races are allowed starting on Saturday, and sectional championships will be held on Oct. 14 – one weekend later than in previous years. That will allow the state finals in Terre Haute to fall on the final weekend of October as usual.
Here’s what to watch for on that road to Terre Haute:
Teams
Homestead: The Spartans won their first semistate title on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan last season, and their fourth-place finish at the state finals was the second best in school history. Homestead will miss the senior leadership of Elise Peckinpaugh, but she was the only Spartan who ran at the state meet who graduated in 2023. Homestead has a shot to finish on the podium at the state meet once again, and senior standout Addison Knoblauch has enjoyed the most success of any individual on a contending team.
Concordia: The Cadets could also end up among the top five teams at the state finals, and INCCStats.com even rates Concordia as the top team in the New Haven Regional and the fourth-best team in the state entering the season. Lexi Panning and Sarah Maple were standouts last year, but, after Mallory Weller’s breakout track season, the reigning SAC champs, who also took eighth at the state finals, could be in the discussion with defending state champion Noblesville for the top three runners in the state.
Carroll: The Chargers were 12th at the state finals last season, and they only graduated their seventh finisher in that race. Carroll opens the season ranked seventh or eighth in the state, depending on the outlet, and the Chargers will be especially formidable if senior Taylor Hansen, who did not compete in cross country last fall, can carry over her success from the track season.
East Noble: Few teams have benefited more from impact freshmen in recent years than the Knights, who won the NE8 championship and dominated the West Noble Sectional in 2022. Five members of last year’s championship lineup were underclassmen, and East Noble, which took 14th at the state finals, is projected to finish around the same spot this year.
Warsaw: The Tigers won a sectional title every year since 2011 and a regional title every year since 2013. That regional title streak is in danger now that the tournament has been streamlined and the Tigers are being sent east to New Haven to race Fort Wayne’s top teams instead of west to New Prairie. Still, INCCStats.com gives Warsaw a 93.7% chance to make it back to the state finals, where the Tigers were 20th last year.
Athletes
Addison Knoblauch, Homestead: The Spartans’ senior has made an impact since her first race as a freshman. She’s finished as high as fifth at the state finals and she took second in the 3,200-meter run at the state track meet last spring in 10:19.75. Delta senior Nicki Southerland, who finished second at the state finals last year, is the individual state title favorite heading into the season, but Knoblauch is easily the No. 2 contender.
Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw: The next most likely challenger is Rastrelli, who saw an opening to finish second in the 1,600-meter run at June’s track state finals and took it, trailing only Southerland and finishing in 4:49.49. The senior was seventh at last year’s state finals, third at the New Prairie Semistate and first at the Culver Military Regional, Manchester Sectional and NLC Championships.
Addison Lindsey, East Noble: A junior, Lindsey finished 17th at the state finals last year and third at the New Haven Semistate in 18:11.1. She won the West Noble Sectional and the NE8 Championship by wide margins.
Lexi Panning, Concordia: Now a senior, Panning was the Cadets’ top finisher at last year’s state finals, where she placed 20th in 18:42.0, just ahead of Maple, who was Concordia’s top runner in several other races. Panning placed sixth in the 3,200 at the track state finals in June in 10:45.65.
Maren Wilson, Northrop: The sophomore finished third at both the SAC Championship and the Northrop Sectional as a freshman. She also qualified for the state finals as an individual, placing 54th in 19:29.8.
Storylines
State tournament timeline: The streamlining of the state tournament will mean fewer teams will advance through each round of the tournament, coaches will have to tinker with training schedules and teams that were deep enough to switch out lineups in previous seasons may have to rethink that tactic.
Regional realignment: The silver lining, at least for Fort Wayne-area teams, is that many of the strong Indianapolis-area teams that used to compete with northeast Indiana to advance out of the New Haven Semistate will no longer come north. That means the advancing spots are guaranteed to go to teams from the Manchester, West Noble, Woodlan, Delta and Marion sectionals.
Favorites to advance: The computers have a very set idea of which local teams will be traveling to Terre Haute – Concordia, Homestead and Carroll are all given a better than 99% chance to qualify for the state finals, while East Noble is sitting at 96.6% and Warsaw at nearly 94%. Is there any other team in the area that can beat the odds?
New Haven standouts: The state’s top three runners by individual preseason rankings – Southerland, Knoblauch and Rastrelli, as well as No. 6 Lindsey – are slated for the New Haven Regional.
Back to The Plex: That New Haven Regional will return to The Plex adjacent to Purdue Fort Wayne. That site held the New Haven Semistate before the race was moved to Huntington University and, last year, Indiana Wesleyan.