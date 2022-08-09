The influence of youth soccer clubs such as Fort Wayne United and Sport Club continues to pay dividends at the high school level as the city saw a team compete for a girls soccer state title in 2021 for the sixth time in eight seasons. Homestead joined Canterbury and Bishop Dwenger among the list of state champions from the Summit City, dominating Carmel 4-0 to claim the Class 3A title and finish the year 22-0.
PlayersCarly Gilbert, Bellmont: After scoring 15 goals as a freshman for the Braves, Gilbert finished in the top 30 statewide last fall with 27 goals while adding 17 assists.
Sydney Couch, Homestead: While Penn State-bound Amelia White drew much attention for the Spartans’ state title run in 2021, Couch nearly matched White’s 25-goal effort with 23 of her own.
Audrey Abel, Leo: Abel returns for her senior year with the Lions having already scored 56 goals in 53 games, including 20 last season.
Aubri Gerber, South Adams: The senior tied for 37th in Indiana last fall, making 122 saves for the Starfires and recording five shutouts.
Skylar Olson, Huntington North: Her 15 assists as a sophomore in the 2021 season ranked 20th-best statewide; she also scored 13 times.
TeamsHomestead: A no-brainer here as 14 players return from a 2021 squad that finished 22-0 and won the Class 3A state title.
South Adams: While Woodlan stunned the Starfires in their sectional opener last fall, South Adams completed a second straight unbeaten ACAC campaign.
Bishop Dwenger: The Saints have lost just three SAC regular season matchups in the past decade.
Leo: The Lions stayed perfect all season until the semistate championship, relying on defense as then-sophomore goalkeeper Samantha Christle allowed just three goals all year.
Central Noble: While the Cougars did fall thrice to NECC champion Westview in 2021, the team finished 8-1-3 against all other opponents.
StorylinesBruins eyeing the champs: Northrop lost just four seniors to graduation and will look to unseat Dwenger, a team the Bruins haven’t defeated since a 2-1 triumph in 2016.
Repeat run in the cards? Homestead returns 56 goals and 33 assists from last year as the Spartans aim to defend their Class 3A title.
Untamed Tigers: Warsaw, which has lost just four league matches in the last seven years, will suit up 10 players who saw action in at least 14 games a season ago as the Tigers seek to continue a run among the NLC elite.
Continuing the streak: Blackhawk Christian will seek a return to glory this fall, having won three consecutive Class A sectional championships.
Great NE8 battle upcoming? The league features four teams (Leo, Bellmont, Huntington North, DeKalb) that won at least 12 games in 2021, with the Lions, Braves and Barons all claiming Class 2A sectional titles.