The last three years, one of Northeast Indiana’s volleyball teams has played in the state final at Ball State’s Worthen Arena – Bishop Dwenger came away with its first state trophy in 2020, and Bellmont was the runner-up in 2019 and 2021.
There are plenty of area teams that start off this fall with similar ambitions of playing in Muncie on Nov. 5. Matches begin on Saturday, and sectionals will be held Oct. 11-15.
Players
Jersey Loyer, Concordia: The Cadets’ junior was named an All-SAC outside hitter as a freshman and a sophomore, but also plays libero. Last year she led Concordia with 405 kills (4.2 per set) and had 312 digs (3.2/set) and 58 aces.
Morgan Gaerte, Angola: The 6-foot-4 junior outside hitter who committed to Notre Dame, led the Hornets in numerous categories: Kills (463, 4.9 per set), hitting percentage (0.306) and aces (99, 1.1/set), while also racking up 54 blocks and 2.3 digs per set.
Lauren Ross, Bellmont: A 2021 IHSVCA All-District honoree, the setter recorded 1,092 assists, 36 aces, 37 total blocks and 263 digs for the state finalists last season as a junior.
Lexa Zimmerman, Bishop Dwenger: The Saints’ senior was an all-SAC first-team pick at libero as a junior, when she recorded 399 digs (4.5/set) and 40 aces. She was also named to the Class 3A All-State Second Team.
Abbie Cresse, Blackhawk Christian: A junior middle hitter, Cresse had 245 kills, 21 aces and 88 blocks for the Braves last year. She was named to the Class A North All-District team alongside her teammate Allie Boyer.
Teams
Bellmont: The defending state finalists have graduated three all-state players and four first-team all-NE8 players, but the cupboard is far from bare. In addition to Ross, this tradition-rich program brings back hitters Delaney Lawson and Jackie Sutter, who ranked second and third on the team in kills in 2021.
Angola: The Hornets won a regular-season conference title, an NECC tournament title and a sectional championship in 2021 and, with most of the roster back, they could be even scarier this year. Angola returns six players who earned All-NECC honors in 2021.
Bishop Dwenger: The Saints have lost program-defining players such as Eva Hudson and Kristin Bobay, but, in addition to Zimmerman, they bring back opposite hitter Audrey Hudson, middle hitters Gabbie Stores and Loretta Pelkington and setter Emma Tone.
Carroll: The Chargers have won 13 straight sectional titles (halfway to the record of 26 in a row by Castle). Long-term assistant Pandy Sinish has taken over as head coach and has all-district honorees Brenna Ginder (libero) and Ellie Frey (outside hitter) back.
Concordia: The Cadets knocked Bishop Dwenger out of the state tournament in 2021 just 11 days after being swept 3-0 during a regular-season meeting – but their season ended with a loss to Angola. Concordia lost libero Ellie Hellinger, setter Madeline Vnuk and second-team all-state honoree Londynn Betts, but with Loyer and contributors such as sophomore middle hitter Cienna Lapsley, it could still be the team to beat in the SAC.
Storylines
Not just for girls: In May, the IHSAA introduced boys volleyball and girls wrestling as the first two emerging sports, with the goal of growing both and eventually introducing full IHSAA state tournaments.
Coaching transition: Olivia Current is now the head coach at Bishop Dwenger, her alma mater, after Tim Houser, who led the Saints to their first state title, stepped down.
Blackhawk Christian: The Braves, who won their first sectional title since 2017 last year, graduated just one player, Halle Kramer. Can this year’s Braves make it past the regional semifinals?
Shooting Starfires: South Adams did not claim a conference title last season, but did claim just the second regional title in school history. How far can they go this season?
Familiar foe: Bishop Dwenger and Bellmont faced the same team, Brebeuf Jesuit, in the state finals in 2020 and 2021. Brebeuf had just one senior on the roster in 2021 – which means the Braves will be loaded once again. The good news, at least for 3A teams, is that Brebeuf has been bumped up to Class 4A.