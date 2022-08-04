Indiana is enjoying a golden age in high school girls distance running. Reigning state champ Lily Cridge of Bishop Chatard ran the fastest cross country race by a Hoosier girl ever at a national meet last December in 16:22.81. According to inccstats.com, which ranks cross country seasons for individual runners by crunching the times from each race, seven of the 50 fastest girls in Indiana history competed during the 2021 season – and only two of those graduated this spring.
So buckle up for what could prove to be another record-breaking season. Meets are allowed to begin Aug. 13, sectionals will be held Oct. 8 and the state finals will be in Terre Haute on Oct. 29. Here are some of the teams and runners who could find themselves in the lead pack:
AthletesAddison Knoblauch, Homestead: The Spartans’ junior is a part of that historically strong group of top runners from across the state. She placed fifth at the 2021 state finals and second at the New Haven Semistate. She also set a state indoor record for the 3,200-meter run at the Hoosier State Relays in March, winning in 10:11.92.
Addison Lindsey, East Noble: Lindsey was the top freshman in the state in 2021, winning the West Noble Sectional in 18:52 and taking second at the West Noble Regional. She was slowed by an injury in the final weeks of the season and was unable to run in the state finals, but she returned for the spring track season and took third in the 3.200 at the Marion Regional.
Lexi Panning, Concordia: The junior Cadet was the SAC champion in 2021, winning the race at Northrop in 19:16.2. She finished second behind Knoblauch at the Northrop Sectional a week later. She finished 21st at the state finals.
Victoria Clibon, Northrop: The Bruin, now a senior, was hot on Panning’s heels for much of last season, finishing second at the SAC meet in 19:26.5, third (behind Knoblauch and Panning) at the Northrop Sectional and fourth at the West Noble Regional.
Gracynn Hinkley, Angola: The senior Hornet won the 2021 NECC Meet in 19:48.31 and was the runner-up at the West Noble Sectional and fifth-place finisher at the West Noble Regional.
TeamsHomestead: The Spartans missed a podium (top-five) finish at the state finals by just a point, and this year they could even be outside contenders for a state title. Not only was Knoblauch the top scorer at the state finals (the top four finishers all qualified as individuals), the four other scorers from the state finals are also back. As if that’s not advantage enough, Homestead feeder Woodside Middle is the 2021 middle school champion, giving the Spartans an influx of freshmen who will make an immediate impact.IndianaRunner.com has the Spartans ranked as the preseason No. 4.
Carroll: The Chargers’ streak of 20 straight regional titles was snapped last season as Homestead won both the regional and semistate, but Carroll is still a formidable team this season, ranked as the preseason No. 6. The Chargers, who were 10th at last year’s state finals, bring back six of the seven members of last year’s championship lineup, led by Taylor Hansen, who was fourth at the sectional finals and eighth at semistate.
East Noble: The defending NE8 and West Noble Sectional champs qualified as a team for the 2021 state finals. It wasn’t just Lindsey who made the difference: She was one of three freshmen on the team, and not a single one of the top seven was a senior. The Knights (preseason No. 14) are poised to improve this year and, hopefully, next year as well.
Concordia: The Cadets beat out Bishop Dwenger for the SAC conference title in 2021 and placed third behind Homestead and Carroll at the Northrop Sectional. The Cadets missed out on a trip to the state finals as a team after finishing seventh at the New Haven Semistate, but six of seven runners return for the team ranked 24th in the preseason.
Warsaw: The Tigers are in a separate semistate from most other area teams – they placed second at the 2021 New Prairie Semistate – and are defending Manchester Sectional and Culver Academy Regional champs. Warsaw, the preseason No. 24, lost three members of that team to graduation but are led by Josefina Rastrelli, the eighth-place semistate finisher who qualified for the track state finals in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
StorylinesVikings without Wiley: Huntington North, the defending Marion sectional and regional winner, will try to keep the streak alive after the graduation of Addison Wiley, one of the best high school middle- and long-distance runners in state history. That’s a huge loss, but six of her teammates from last season return, and they’re ranked No. 46 this preseason.
Crowded NE8: Along with East Noble and Huntington North, DeKalb has argument for optimism: The Barons are preseason No. 50, they have seven runners returning (led by Lydia Bennett, who placed third at the conference meet), and should get a shot in the arm from freshman Sarah Maple, who placed second in the middle school state meet as a DeKalb Middle student.
Keeping pace with Nicki Southerland: While Cridge was the best cross country runner in the state last year – by a wide margin – Delta’s Nicki Southerland was likewise dominant in the northeast quadrant of the state. She won the New Haven Semistate by 23 seconds as a sophomore last year.
Team titles: Carroll is the last Fort Wayne-area team to bring home a state title, winning in 2018 and 2019. Columbus North is the defending champion.
Fastest ever: You might want to make a note of the state finals record of 17:08.0, set by Anna Rohrer of Mishawaka in 2014.