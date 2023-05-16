Fort Wayne FC’s 2-1 loss at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium to Chicago City SC in a friendly match won’t affect the club’s win-loss record, and it created an historic moment for the club: For the first time in team history, three players from northeast Indiana played for the club.
Leo graduate Reid Sproat entered as a second-half substitution after playing the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s USL League One victory over Kings Hammer FC. In the 79th minute, Sproat was joined by two other players from the area.
First, Indiana University freshman and reigning ISCA player of the year Saed Anabtawi, who graduated after his fall semester at Canterbury where he was a two-time high school All-American, entered in goal to spell starting keeper Aurie Briscoe. During that same stoppage, 16-year-old Northrop sophomore Namik Mehic, who notched 20 goals and seven assists in just 12 games for the Bruins last fall, entered play in the club debut for he and Anabtawi.
“It was very cool,” FWFC coach Mike Avery said. “You could see, even though they played for (the final 11) minutes, they fit. It’s not like it was a big stretch for them, they’re both very good and they’re both going to be very good.
“I thought it was important that we didn’t throw them into the lions’ den, maybe just kind of take it in slowly, because I want to set them up to have success.”
With Fort Wayne FC chasing an equalizer that never materialized, Anabtawi played well out of goal, helping keep the offensive pressure on when Chicago City cleared the ball from its defense. And Mehic held his own battling against players much more physically mature.
“It’s a spectacular moment for me and for my family,” Anabtawi said. “I’ve been with Fort Wayne FC all three years now, and it’s just been a special thing for me with Coach Avery, and DaMarcus Beasley and (goalkeeper) coach (Jeff) Richey.
“If you’re starting or a reserve player, you just want to add value and that’s kind of what it was today. I got my time, and I made the most of it. I couldn’t be more grateful.”
While Mehic wraps up the final days of his sophomore year, he entered late in Tuesday’s contest despite not officially participating in training with the club yet. Avery has seen enough out of Mehic with the Bruins and at offseason tryouts, however, to know what he might bring to the pitch.
“He’s a tough player and he’ll always battle,” Avery said. “That’s one of my favorite qualities about him. He’s going to be just fine.”
Having witnessed the game day experience from the stands previously, Mehic was all smiles after debuting for his hometown club.
“It was amazing,” Mehic said. “The atmosphere, the fans are crazy. You come out here, you want to show everything, show your all. Even though we have everyone from different countries, we have people from here as well. We all know each other and know each other’s families.
“At the end of the day, you just want to play with each other and play hard. Whatever you have, you just have to make it happen.”