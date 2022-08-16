5 games to watch

Sept. 2, Heritage at Woodlan: Two up-and-coming teams, in Year 3 with their respective coaches, will try to show they belong in the conference title conversation. Woodlan quarterback Jake Snyder vs. Heritage linebacker Rylan Whitacre will be great fun.

Sept. 2, Bluffton at South Adams: Bluffton gave South Adams some headaches last season, before the Starfires won 42-32 in Week 3, and this has some intrigue. But Bluffton’s new quarterback, Braxton Betancourt, is going to have to play well to give the Tigers a chance.

Sept. 2: Southern Wells at Jay County: Southern Wells hasn’t won since Oct. 11, 2019, against Heritage. That includes not playing in 2020. But there are signs the Raiders could make a leap this season and Jay County, which has won four games total over the last three seasons, could be the chance.

Sept. 16: Adams Central at Heritage: The Flying Jets beat the Patriots 56-0 last year, but don’t expect such an easy go now. The Patriots have a strong linebacking corps that could cause problems for Adams Central’s skill positions, which experienced huge losses to graduation.

Sept. 23, Adams Central at South Adams: The top two teams in the conference, who went to the last two Class A finals, collide. Keep an eye on arguably the conference’s two best QBs, the Jets’ Ryan Black and the Starfires’ Owen Wanner.