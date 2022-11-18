The 2022 Class A state championship game will feature a rematch of the 2021 finale as No. 2 Adams Central dominated No. 4 North Judson on Friday, 35-0, in the north semistate at North Judson.
In the Class A final at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, the Flying Jets (14-0) will play top-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran, which dispatched No. 3 North Decatur in the south semistate in Greensburg, 28-7. Lutheran (14-0) knocked off Adams Central 34-28 a year ago at state.
The Flying Jets advanced to the state finals on the strength of the ground game. Quarterback Ryan Black rushed for four touchdowns, with Keegan Bluhm adding the other score on a long run to put Adams Central up 14-0 with 5:47 left before halftime.
Prior to last year’s semistate, the Flying Jets were just 1-12 in semistate competition. They have since won two straight semistate contests by a combined 70-0 and will play in their third state finals overall.
Class 2A
ANDREAN 48, BISHOP LUERS 29: In Merrillville, Fighting 59ers running back Drayk Bowen, a Notre Dame commit, proved too much for the Knights, rushing for 358 yards and five touchdowns.
No. 5 Andrean advanced to the Class 2A state finals for the second straight year and the eighth time overall. The 59ers (10-3) will face Evansville Mater Dei (11-3) in the 2A championship in a rematch of the 2021 final, won by Andrean 21-9.
Bishop Luers finished the season 8-6.