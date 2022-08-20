About three minutes into her race at the Huntington North Invitational on Saturday, Homestead junior Addison Knoblauch glanced over her shoulder as she rounded the corner of a field on the Huntington University cross country course.
It wasn’t to check for opponents on her heels – she had already built a massive lead over the rest of the field, and would go on to win in 18:13.6, beating runner-up Addison Lindsey of East Noble by 24 seconds.
“My team – I was just looking to see where they were in the mix, because I like to know,” Knoblauch said. “They were good, they were out fast, they were together. It was exactly what we wanted.”
The final results were also what the Spartans were looking for: Homestead won the team title with 48 points, followed by Concordia with 72 points and Carroll with 94. Northridge was fourth and East Noble fifth with 122.
Although Knoblauch was followed closely by senior teammate Elise Peckinpaugh in sixth place and fellow junior Lauren Saddington in ninth, the Spartans also had a returning sophomore and three freshmen in their lineup.
“The whole goal, why we do this sport, is to have fun. And sometimes when you have the pressure of winning and everything, that makes us all have a lot of anxiety and get really nervous,” Knoblauch said. “So we’re trying really to not put pressure on our freshmen. They’re here, and they’re going to do their best. That’s going to be enough for us.”
Northrop senior Victoria Clibon took third place in 19:13.9, followed closely by Concordia freshman Sarah Maple in 19:15.2. Cadets junior Lexi Panning was fifth in 19:24.5.
The boys race was dominated by Noblesville, which won with 19 points. Millers senior Asher Probst beat out sophomore teammate Jack Strong in a race down the straightaway to win in 16:06.7, beating Strong by 0.1 of a second. Noblesville also claimed third, sixth and seventh place.
Angola junior Sam Yarnell was the top local finisher, placing fourth in 16:22.1.
“Not too bad – I would’ve liked just a little bit better, but overall a good way to start the season,” Yarnell said. “I was expecting some good competition and I got it. I wanted to try and go out with the lead and see what happened, and fourth place, not too bad at all.”
Leo senior Luke Shappell raced out to the front and was leading at the 1-mile mark, which he passed at 4:58.2. He finished fifth in 16:26.0, and West Noble junior Grant Flora was eighth in 16:32.2.
Northridge was second in the boys team standings with 83 points, followed by Concordia with 144. Homestead with 172 points, and Carroll was fifth with 176.