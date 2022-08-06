Recent Huntington North graduate Addison Wiley placed fifth in the 1500-meter run in a personal-best time of 4:11.43 at the U20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Saturday. Birke Haylom of Ethiopia won the race in a championship record 4:04.27.
Wiley improved on the Indiana girls 1500 record she had previously set in June, when she won the U.S. Junior title in Eugene, Oregon, in a time of 4:15.53. She finished second in her qualifying heat in 4:19.39 on Thursday to advance to Saturday's final.
Wiley's 1500 time on Saturday is the sixth-fastest for a high school girl in U.S. history and her ninth state record set since January 2021.