Recent Huntington North graduate Addison Wiley, fresh off a fifth-place finish in the 1,500-meter run at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, this month, was in attendance at Saturday’s Huntington North Invitational, and she confirmed that she will not be running for the University of Colorado as planned. She will instead remain close to home and run for Huntington University, where she will be coached by her longtime mentor Lauren Johnson.
Wiley said she made her decision about a week ago, just before she was supposed to leave for Boulder, Colorado.
“I’ve known I’ve wanted to be here for a long time. But after coming home from Worlds, it was really a turning point,” Wiley said. “I finished fifth in under-20, so obviously I’m doing something right. And that something right was here with Lauren, who I worked with in the later half of my senior year.”
Because of her proximity to the Foresters’ campus and her friendship with Johnson, who is entering her third season as head cross country coach, Wiley said she felt like she knew what to expect at Huntington even though she had been committed to the Buffaloes since last fall.
“I already love the team here. Since it’s my hometown, I’ve gotten to know them pretty well over the last couple years. I knew I loved it, I love the campus, I love getting to stay at a Christian college,” Wiley said. “And the more I thought about it, the more I was like, this is still home to me. I need to be here for a little longer.”
Wiley, who won five individual IHSAA track titles as a Viking despite her sophomore year being canceled due to COVID, holds the state finals record in both the 800 and the 1,600. She set the national 1,600-run record of 4:26.16 in June and won the U.S. junior title in the 1,500 in 4:15.53 to qualify for the world championships. She ran a personal-best 4:11.43 at worlds.
“It was awesome, our hotel booked out every room, there were no spectators or civilians, it was only athletes from other countries,” Wiley said of her experience in Cali. “I got to meet people from all over the world, which was great, just eating lunch and dinner together in a big dining hall. It was great to meet people who were like-minded, but so different and so diverse. It was a great experience, getting to race the best of the best.”
Wiley said staying in Huntington was an affirmative decision to join a Foresters program she knew she would be comfortable in, not a rejection or a loss of faith in Colorado.
“Their coaches are the best in Division I, in my mind, and I don’t think anything could change that,” Wiley said. “If, for any reason, it didn’t work out here, that’s who I would go back to. Obviously, there’s some disappointment in my last-minute decision, but they were so respectful and understanding. That’s amazing, because they definitely didn’t have to do that for me.”
Wiley said she realized she should consider staying home as soon as she finished her race at worlds.
“I was so proud of how far I’ve come. I’ve never done a season that was that long, and I feel like I truly learned to love racing. Most other seasons in the past, when the last race was done, I was like, ‘Yes, I’m so excited to relax,’ ” Wiley said. “And this time, I wasn’t ready to be done, mentally. I’ve loved it so much over the last year, and that was a way different feeling than I’ve ever had. I didn’t want to lose the joy I had, how much I loved it. And I know where that joy came from, it came from working with Lauren.”