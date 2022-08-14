On Saturday, Notre Dame made the announcement most had been expecting since the Tyler Buchner burst on to the scene with a 55-yard touchdown pass and seven carries for 68 yards against Toledo in September of last year: the elite 2021 quarterback recruit will start behind center for the Irish in 2022.
Buchner won the job in a competition with redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne, who also got playing time behind starter Jack Coan last season. Coach Marcus Freeman said the decision was "extremely difficult" because Pyne could also help the Irish win. In the end, however, Freeman said Buchner's dynamic mobility was what separated him from Pyne.
Notre Dame announced the decision with a highlight montage from Buchner's freshman season:
QB1 @tylerbuchner #GoIrish — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2022
“This process goes a lot further than just the week," offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said of the decision. "We've been evaluating it for probably close to a year if you take a full body of work. We think, for our team's best interest, naming a starting quarterback is important, not only for the team, but for that individual in the direction that we're moving forward on offense. ... We felt like Tyler gives us a chance. To point to one moment, we had a practice a couple of days ago, where we probably felt like, 'OK, this is what it's gonna look like. And this is where we can operate at our best.' We made the decision as a staff and as a group, and we're full steam ahead.”
What especially sticks out to this reporter from that quote is the point about "the direction we're moving forward on offense." Most of the offseason, the tea leaves have forecast a relatively run-oriented offense for the Irish in 2022. With what should be another outstanding offensive line ready to clear the way, three potentially very good running backs in Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and Audric Estime and a dearth of experience (if not talent) at wide receiver, the Irish were always going to be a ground-based offense. That becomes even more imperative now with veteran slot receiver Avery Davis, maybe Notre Dame's most explosive threat in the passing game, lost for the season with a second torn ACL in as many years.
So, if you're building an offense around a sophomore quarterback with excellent speed and elusiveness but unproven passing ability (hold that thought), wouldn't you build it around a ground attack? Rees will have to design an entirely new offensive system than the one the Irish ran with the mostly statuesque Coan last season and it will likely be built around read-option plays that give the defense a variety of looks coming out of the backfield and make use of all three of Notre Dame's running backs as well as Buchner. At least, that's what seems the most likely option given the team's assumed strengths and weaknesses. For a ground-based offense, going with Buchner over Pyne makes a lot of sense. Pyne, while more mobile than Coan, is usually not going to scare opposing defenses when he pulls the ball down to run.
In the offense described above, the running game would be the dominant option and passes would mostly be used to keep the defense honest. That would make sense because, again, Buchner's skill as a passer remains mostly untested, to put it mildly. As a true freshman last season, the Winnetka, Illinois native made one truly eye-opening throw, a 47-yard strike to Kevin Austin Jr. down the sideline against Virginia Tech that set up a touchdown. Outside of that, the vast majority of highlight plays in which Buchner was involved were either runs or short passes. As a passer, Buchner last season was neither particularly accurate nor particularly strong-armed nor particularly good at throwing on the run. Moreover, he threw into coverage on a fairly regular basis. In addition, his 6-foot-1 frame and low-three-quarter release mean he might get more than his share of passes batted down. The media has only been privy to limited live reps in fall camp this year (Buchner was hurt during the Blue-Gold Game, as well) and it does not seem as though there has been some momentous improvement in his passing ability compared to 2021. Right now, he's more of an athlete than a quarterback. With a line and a group of running backs as talented as the ones at Notre Dame this year, that type of player might have opportunities for big plays, they just won't often be in the passing game.
(On the other hand, check out the last highlight in this montage:
"Something different about being in our home" #GoIrish — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2022
Then, too, there is the question of Buchner's readiness for the rigors of being The Guy. He was usually a change-of-pace option last season and has yet to start a collegiate game, so it's unclear what his mindset will be when he steps on to the field in front of 100,000 fans in the Horseshoe on Sept. 3 against the No. 2 team in the country. One data point in Buchner's favor is that Virginia Tech game, when he came on in relief of an ineffective Coan and led a pair of touchdown drives (three if you include the short-field touchdown the Irish had after a TaRiq Bracy interception at the 28) in a raucous environment in Blacksburg, Virginia. Of course, facing Ohio State is several steps beyond even that.
"If I didn't think he was ready, we wouldn't have named him the starting quarterback," Freeman said. "But it's really for the confidence of our offense in terms of now they're going to have consistency over the next three weeks of knowing who is going to be the starting quarterback and not rotating those guys."
Pyne Time
Freeman and Rees took pains to point out how difficult Pyne's performance in the offseason made the decision. Rees spent significant time last week praising the redshirt sophomore for his commitment in the film room since the end of last year and his command of the offense.
Now, Pyne will be the backup, just as he was early last season. He proved he can move the ball with touchdown drives against Wisconsin and Cincinnati, although he also showed his inexperience at times, as well. Freeman emphasized the Irish need Pyne to be ready to go.
"I told both of those guys, I can't think of any of my years of playing football, my years of coaching football, a time where you didn't have two quarterbacks play throughout the season, somehow, someway," Freeman said. "Drew's an ultimate pro, like any competitor, he took (the announcement) hard, but if you talk about the guy that was most excited for Tyler, it was Drew Pyne. It's a reflection of him and who he is."
With Buchner likely to be very active in the run game, Pyne will have to be ready. Rees has counseled Buchner to slide more often this season to preserve his body, but last year the then-freshman was all too eager to absorb contact in order to pick up a few extra yards. That's an admirable trait, but it also makes him more vulnerable to injury than most quarterbacks. Buchner is a sturdily-built 215 pounds, but even he can only take so many hits. Expect to see Pyne at somewhat regular intervals this season, if only to give opposing defenses a different look and keep Buchner fresh.
“This program needs Drew Pyne," Rees said. "There's zero doubt in my mind. I don't know when, how, why, where, but this program needs him right now. And this program is going to need him moving forward. I mean, there's not 15 guys in this program that are more important to Notre Dame than Drew Pyne. I cannot give him enough credit for the way he's prepared, practiced, put himself in a position to be the best version of him he can be.
"He needs to continue to lead, continue to be a guy that everyone counts on. He's going to be great in the room, he's going to be very supportive of Tyler. And then at the end of the day, he needs to be ready to play. I think we've all been around this game long enough that you better have two that can help you win games. And that's how we feel right now. We're extremely confident in our group. I think they're extremely confident in themselves. And we're ready to continue forward."