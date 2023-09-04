Andrew Saalfrank, a Heritage product, has been called up to the Major Leagues by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are fighting for a playoff spot.
They promoted the left-handed pitcher, a former Indiana University player, on Monday from Triple-A Reno. They optioned right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi in his place.
Saalfrank, 26, pitched in 44 games this season between Reno and Double-A Amarillo, striking out 93 hitters in just 64 innings.
A sixth-round draft choice in 2019 out of IU, he posted a 2.53 ERA, saving two games and going 8-2 with 35 walks and no games started this year in the minors.