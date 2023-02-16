Angola girls basketball coach Nick Burlingame has resigned his teaching and coaching positions, Matthew Widenhoefer, the MSD of Stueben County superintendent, has confirmed.
Burlingame recently completed his third season as head coach of the Hornets, who went 45-27 during his tenure. The Hornets went 19-6 in his first season, winning an NECC tournament title and a sectional championship, and were 11-11 in 2022-23.
Burlingame was also a tennis coach for Angola.
At the beginning of Burlingame's second season at Angola, the school district issued a statement reading: “Angola High School administration recently completed an investigation involving our girls basketball program. We have not terminated any of our coaches. Two of our coaches voluntarily resigned before an investigation started. We have conducted a review of staff and are ready to move forward with our season. We cannot comment any further.”
No further details on the details of the investigation were given. In the wake of that announcement, two assistants left the program, and Burlingame returned to the bench after missing the season opener.
Burlingame previously coached the boys basketball team at Lakeland from 2017 to 2020, going 30-43 with the Lakers.