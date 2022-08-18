Angola swept Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday, spoiling the Saints’ home opener 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.
Bishop Dwenger is now 0-4 after the loss, but Hornets coach Lloy Ball said that is no reason to write the Saints off.
“Obviously that third set was a little closer than the other two. Listen – I know that Dwenger has had a tough start, but they’ve played four pretty good opponents, and I have the utmost respect for them because they always play hard,” Ball said. “It’s really our first test against a good team, and I think we did OK. I think we backed it in there a little bit, but they’re going to keep fighting.”
Hornets junior Morgan Gaerte racked up 23 kills, including one stretch midway through the third set when she recorded a kill on four of five straight points. Her classmate, Mya Ball, prevented Bishop Dwenger from gaining any momentum in the first set, serving up three aces during a stretch in which Angola (2-0) won six straight points to take an 11-4 lead. Ball finished the match with seven aces and eight kills.
“Mya did a good job hitting, Morgan did a good job, our block was good. We wanted to be a little heavier on those girls tonight. Some other matches will be more heavy on the middle, but overall I’m relatively pleased with our performance against a good program tonight,” Ball said.
Bishop Dwenger coach Olivia Current said Gaerte and Mya Ball are great players, and any team that wants to beat Angola has to find a way to stop them. The Saints simply didn’t find the solution to that puzzle on Wednesday.
“Mya has a great top-spin serve,” Current said. “If we can stop those two, I think it’s a team that we can beat. I think the last set (showed that).”
Audrey Hudson led the Saints with eight kills, and Bailey Chaney and Jillian Tippmann each had seven. Lexa Zimmerman had 18 digs and Emma Tone had two aces.
Early in the second set, the Hornets won six straight points to go up 9-3, and then remained comfortably in the lead for the rest of the set. Bishop Dwenger took an early lead in the third set, but after Angola tied the score at 7 the Saints remained a point or two behind until a block attempt by Bishop Dwenger sailed out of bounds and towards the Angola bench on match point.
Gaerte, who committed to Notre Dame earlier this month, remained a threat until the very end.
“Morgan has come a long way since her freshman year,” Lloy Ball said. “She’s more than just a 6-4 girl. She’s gotten bigger, stronger. I thought when we needed her, she made her presence known, blocking as well as attacking. In the past, teams have served her a lot to get her tired, and they did that tonight, but I think her passing held up. She’s going to be good. ”
Although the scoreboard was not what she was hoping, Current, a 2014 graduate of Bishop Dwenger, said she was thrilled to be coaching her first match at her alma mater.
“I really don’t know how to describe it, it’s really crazy. I met a friend for dinner probably before Thanksgiving, and they asked me, ‘What’s your dream job, what’s your end goal?’ And honestly, the first thing that came to mind, because I’ve been so infatuated and invested in this program, was, ‘I will be the head coach at Bishop Dwenger volleyball some day,’” Current recounted. “I did not think it would be six months later. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, I never thought at 27 years old I’d be here doing this.”