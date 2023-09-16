ANGOLA – It took Alex Price 34 games at quarterback to set the Trine school record for passing yards in a game. It took him one game to break his own record, throwing for 439 yards and a school record seven touchdowns in the Thunder’s 58-43 win over Franklin on Saturday at the Zollner Athletic Complex in Angola.
“It was one of those games where we were just in the zone,” Price said. “All cylinders were clicking on offense. Coming into this game, we knew if we played (well), we could have this kind of a game.”
Trailing 23-21 at halftime, Trine (2-1) netted two-point conversions twice after touchdown receptions by Brandon Kline to forge a tie at 37 headed into the fourth quarter. Kline proved Price’s favorite target on Saturday, catching seven balls for 189 yards and four scores.
With defensive stops at a premium for both squads, the Thunder turned to special teams to get the defense rolling. North Side product Davon Doughty blocked a punt on Franklin’s first possession in the fourth quarter, with the Thunder recovering the ball on the Grizzlies 8. Three plays later, John Clampitt’s five-yard touchdown catch – the sixth scoring pass of the day for Price – put Trine up 44-37.
That play sparked three successive defensive stops and a 21 consecutive points for the hosts, capped by Xaine Kirby’s seven-yard touchdown run to give the Thunder a 58-37 lead with 2:32 to go. Kirby proved a worthy supplement to Price’s school-record day, rushing for 116 yards on 21 carries.
“It’s always nice when you can pair a dominant pass game with a dominant run game,” Price said. “They work together.”
Coming off last week’s 30-28 home loss to Rose-Hulman, Trine coach Troy Abbs lamented his squad’s 145 penalty yards, including an untimely unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the final moments that turned a potential 34-yard field goal try into a 49-yard effort that was ultimately missed. And his squad limited the damage against Franklin, committing just five infractions for 66 yards.
“The penalties we had were between the snap and the whistle,” Abbs said. “When guys are playing aggressive, you’re going to have those. You can’t have the penalties after the whistle.
“You could say (the loss to Rose-Hulman) was heartbreaking, you could say it (was) eye-opening. Our guys needed their eyes opened. Things aren’t always going to go the way you want them to, and that’s good, because you know how to adapt and get better in the areas you didn’t know were weaknesses.”
GREENVILLE 59, MANCHESTER 7: In North Manchester, the Panthers (2-1) spotted the Spartans (0-3) a 7-0 lead thanks to a 79-yard touchdown pass from Trevor O’Brien II to Duriel Moss Jr.
But Greenville rattled off 59 straight points to keep Manchester winless on the season. O’Brien threw for 223 yards for the Spartans, who finished with 20 rushes as a team for minus-23 yards.