When it comes to shooting a low score at Pine Valley Country Club, the biggest key may be hitting accurate approach shots that leave birdie putts from below the hole.
“You’ve got to put it in position on the greens,” Rory Ransburg said. “I think it’s a second-shot golf course, for sure, and you can’t leave yourself downhill sliders all day. It’s going to catch up to you."
Ransburg is a strong source on this data; he is atop the leader board at the City Championship with a 4-under 67 on Saturday at Pine Valley.
“I put it in good spots all day,” Ransburg said. “I had a bunch of good looks.”
Ransburg has a one-stroke lead over David Dumas, winner of the Senior City Championship in 2018 and 2019 and also a Pine Valley member, and Brady Wieland, another Pine Valley member who has never finished in the top 30 at the City Championship and was the biggest surprise of Saturday’s first round.
Ransburg has limited experience at Pine Valley; when he played there in the 2019 City Championship, placing 22nd, it was his first time at the course in about 20 years.
With all the knowledge he’s gained since then in Fort Wayne Golf Association events, including winning the 2021 City Championship at Brookwood Golf Club and getting in some practice rounds leading into this year’s tournament, Ransburg feels as if he’s now in prime position for success in this year’s 54-hole event.
“Did I think I was going to shoot 67 today? I had no idea, really. But I knew I was playing well and I felt like that (score) was out there for sure,” said Ransburg, 44, a business account executive with Mediacom Communications, who typically plays at Kendallville’s Cobblestone Golf Course.
“I just kept it in play. I didn’t hit two bad shots in a row. If I hit a bad drive, I recovered well, and that was the key. We’ve got two more days and that’s a long way to go. There are a lot of golf shots that need to be hit.”
Ransburg had five birdies, Dumas had five, too, and Wieland had six to join the fray atop the leader board.
“It was tough out there. It was windy,” said Wieland, 43, who works in marketing and has been a Pine Valley member for five years. “I three-putted from 4 feet on my third hole today, but I turned it around from there. …
“This is honestly a pretty good score for me, kind of unexpected, so it’ll be kind of carefree from here and we’ll see what happens.”
Did the home course knowledge help Wieland? Absolutely.
“I knew where to miss some of the shots,” he said. “A couple guys went long when I went short instead, because I knew it would be a better putt from there. It definitely helps knowing (Pine Valley).”
As for Ransburg’s description of Pine Valley being a “second-shot golf course,” Wieland agreed.
“Yeah, staying below the hole out here is very important,” he said. “If you go above it, especially today with the greens being so fast, probably faster than they’ve been all summer, you’re (in trouble). So stay below the hole and you’ve got to keep it in the fairways.”
Dumas, 55, recovered from a bogey on the par-5 13th by birdying the par-4 17th and 18th to grab a share of second place amid the 156-player field. Dumas carded a 3-under 32 on Pine Valley's back nine.
Tied for fourth place at 1 under are Joe Hayden, Garrett Leeper, Sam Johnson and Ryan Teagno.
Chris Schweitzer, Sam Brita and William Petro are at even par.
Last year’s champion, Jonny Filler, shot a 72 and is tied for 11th place. Last year’s tournament was at Autumn Ridge Golf Course and Filler finished at 7 under, three strokes ahead of Nick Holder and Kevin Irons.
Holder and Irons shot 72s on Saturday, too.