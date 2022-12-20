A day after winning by 17 points at home, Purdue Fort Wayne bested that effort with an 83-59 victory over Southern Indiana on Tuesday at the Coliseum in the finale of the Indiana Classic presented by Holiday Inn Purdue Fort Wayne.
The Mastodons (9-4) never trailed in the contest, shooting 41 percent (14 of 34) from 3-point range to win their fifth straight. Jarred Godfrey scored 21 points for PFW, while Quinton Morton-Robertson (16) and Damian Chong Qui (13) also broke into double figures in the final tally.
Godfrey finished 5 of 9 on 3s, giving him 214 made triples for his career, surpassing DeWitt Scott for fifth place on the school’s career made 3-pointers list. Currently, Godfrey stands 52 behind Mo Evans, the school record holder at 266.
The win capped off the non-conference portion of PFW’s schedule. The Mastodons return to Horizon League play Dec. 29 at Robert Morris.
Women
RICHMOND 75, BALL STATE 73: In San Juan, Puerto Rico, a 3-pointer from Addie Budnik with two seconds remaining lifted the Spiders to victory in the final game of the Puerto Rico Classic. The Cardinals rallied from a 46-34 halftime deficit in a game that featured nine ties and 15 lead changes. Ally Becki and Thelma Dis Agustdottir both scored 17 for Ball State (9-3).
TRINE 60, WARTBURG 56: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Thunder coach Andy Rang picked up his 100th career victory in just his fifth season, guiding Trine (9-2) to a 2-0 record in the 2022 Basketball Destinations Classic. Sierra Hinds scored a career-high 19 points for the Thunder, going 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, while Sidney Wagner and Sam Underhill both added 15.
GRACE 71, INDIANA-KOKOMO 43: In Winona Lake, the Lancers jumped out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter, holding the Cougars to a 25-percent shooting performance from the field for the game. Maddie Ryman scored a game-high 19 points for Grace (10-3), while Karlee Feldman added 15 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season.