GRACE 104, JUDSON 57: At Winona Lake, Elijah Malone shot 13 of 14 from the field for a game-high 29 points as the Lancers shot 60.3% (41 of 68) from the field in the home rout. Cade Gibbs added 18 points and 10 rebounds, Marcus Davidson had 14, Frankie Davdson had 13 and Brett Sickafoose chipped in 11. Grace (6-0) shot 38.5% (10 of 26) on 3-pointers.
Women
GRACE 85, JUDSON 45: At Winona Lake, the Lancers trailed by two after one quarter before outscoring the visitors by 42 points the rest of the way. Karlee Feldman led Grace (4-1) with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Kate Rulli and Jenna Blakley added 10 points apiece. Maddie Ryman had nine points and nine assists.