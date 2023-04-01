While martial arts ultimately test how one wins the battle within, getting to test yourself against others shows how well the battle is going. Huntington’s Dawn Anderson won the ultimate prize, winning first place in her division in kata and weapons kata at the Indiana State Championship Karate Tournament on Jan. 7 at Concordia Theological Seminary.
Winning two events provided Anderson with plenty of satisfaction. As the head sensei of Huntington’s Japan Karate-Do Genbu-Kai dojo explained, competing in a tournament such as the Indiana State Championship isn’t just about winning a trophy.
“The competition side is very appealing to some of our students, myself included,” Anderson said. “I’ve been a competitive athlete since I was eight years old, so that feeds that side of me. You can compete if you want, but you can also just participate (in karate) for your own development. That competition and the confidence that people gain from that spill into so many other aspects of life.”
Jesika Brindel of Fort Wayne’s Premier Martial Arts didn’t compete at the state championship event, but did enjoy success in tournaments in 2022, recently receiving the top point scorer award from among Premier’s three dojos in the city. As her sensei, Ron Kuhn, noted during the award presentation, the 16-year-old Homestead student’s total points during competitions secured her award by a sizable margin.
“Last year, I got a reality check that there are people that dedicate even more time than I do to this, and I have to keep pushing myself and keep working hard,” Brindel said. “I’ve learned that it’s not going to come easy. Talent only takes you so far, and hard work really comes into it a lot. Honestly, it makes me very proud because I have put in so much effort.”
Anderson, a fourth-degree black belt, claimed her state championships in the women’s 50-and-over division. Now with over 30 years studying karate, her dojo has 46 students, with six having earned the rank of black belt.
After moving to Huntington from Minnesota in 2013, Anderson accepted a teaching position at Huntington University. Despite the teaching courseload, her desire to align with the genbu-kai philosophy of mentorship led her to opening a school there.
While Anderson now teaches at Indiana Tech, she still balances her time between educating college students and teaching students at the dojo. That includes Carson Gill, who also won a state championship at the January tournament in the ages 9-10 novice kata division despite starting his karate training last spring.
“As people advance in rank, you give back by helping students are less experienced than you,” Anderson said. “You give back in the areas you’re gifted in. It’s just a natural sequence.”
Brindel remains on track to achieve the rank of black belt with her test scheduled for October. She envisions a similar path to Anderson with her training, realizing that while earning a black belt is a significant accomplishment, it is also a starting point to another journey.
“The best part of this journey has been the mental journey,” Brindel said. “(When I started), I was not in a great mental place just from being home, so joining karate boosted that and helped me get in control and align a lot of things in my life.
“The black belt is my goal, but that just opens up so many more doors for me. This is definitely something I’m going to keep going with. I remember the first time I got to advanced class, I was thinking this was something I was going to be doing until I can’t do it.”