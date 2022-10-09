Joey Logano won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a lap of 103.424 mph to earn the top starting spot for the third time this season.
William Byron, who earned 25 points back from an appeals committee this week that keep him in the championship race, qualified second and was followed by Daniel Suárez as playoff drivers took the top three spots.
Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric, who is below the cutline and in danger of elimination on Sunday, completed the top five. Playoff driver Ross Chastain veered off course during the final round of qualifying and damaged his Chevrolet, which was being repaired so he would not need a backup car.
The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford for Josh Williams was not permitted to qualify after three failures in pre-qualifying inspection. IndyCar driver Conor Daly's Cup debut got off to a rough start when the No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevrolet failed inspection twice and Daly brushed the wall in practice.
Earlier Saturday, NASCAR saids it had a productive test of its new car and promised drivers that solutions to some of their safety concerns should be implemented by next season.
NASCAR's top leadership held a 75-minute meeting ahead of practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It said it expects a new rear clip, rear bumper structure and center section on next year's Next Gen car. Those parts are too stiff right now and drivers have complained all season they are feeling the force from routine crashes more than before.
Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are both sidelined with concussions suffered in crashes in the Next Gen, and Cody Shane Ware won't race Sunday because he has a broken foot that would be under too much strain on Charlotte's hybrid road course/oval circuit. It's the first time in at least two decades that three full time Cup drivers will miss a race.
XFINITY: Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, North Carolina, 3 p.m.
FORMULA ONE: In Suzuka, Japan, Max Verstappen of Red Bull will be on pole position for today's Japanese Grand Prix as he attempts to clinch his second straight Formula One drivers' title.
It was Verstappen's fifth pole of the season. However, that has not been crucial for Verstappen, who has won 11 times this season — often starting from a non-pole position.
Verstappen finished first in qualifying on Saturday with a quickest lap time of 1 minute, 29.304 seconds at Suzuka. He was followed by Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.