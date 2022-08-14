Coming into the 2022 season, some of the biggest question marks for Notre Dame were at wide receiver. While sophomore Lorenzo Styles Jr. has the look of a star and slot receiver Avery Davis had been a big contributor in 2020, the rest of the group is young, unproven or both.
Those questions became even more salient Saturday, when the Irish announced Davis, who was coming off an ACL tear in his left knee that ended his 2021 campaign after eight games, had torn the ACL in his right knee in practice Friday. Coach Marcus Freeman said it was a non-contact injury that occurred when Davis was running a jet sweep and planted his right foot in the ground. Freeman spent a portion of Friday in Davis's apartment, reassuring the sixth-year senior returning captain that he is hugely important to this team even though he won't be able to play this season.
Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke extensively last week about Davis's leadership ability and emphasized the program has rallied around the receiver since his injury.
“You're not gonna find a guy that's more respected than Avery Davis, from his peers, to the coaches, the way he's handled himself," Rees said. "You want to talk about heartbreak for a program. I mean, everybody has felt that for Avery. For him to fight through everything early in his career, to find a role, own that role, be voted a captain, tear his knee, decide to come back and then for it to happen again. I mean, you can't ever justify it.
"And so all we can do right now is love AD and give him our support and be there for him through these tough times. You saw the impact on the group last night. You could feel it. And that's just, that's who AD is. There's not a guy in this program that wouldn't do anything for that kid. We're gonna love him and support him and be there for him."
Davis could theoretically take a medical redshirt this season and come back for a seventh year with the Irish in 2023, but that seems fairly unlikely. He joked during spring practice this year about feeling old around some of his younger teammates and he might well decide it's time to try to get his pro career started.
If so, one of the most roller-coaster-like sagas in recent Notre Dame history will conclude in unsatisfying fashion. Davis came to the Irish in 2017 as a four-star quarterback recruit and switched positions to running back and defensive back before ultimately settling at receiver. He had a breakout season in 2020, catching 24 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 19 times for 57 yards as the Irish went undefeated in the regular season and reached the College Football Playoff. None of his catches was bigger than his 52-yard grab with a minute left and the Irish trailing by a touchdown against then-No. 1 Clemson. Two plays later, he grabbed a 4-yard touchdown pass to force overtime and Notre Dame went on to capture one of its biggest wins in recent memory.
Davis got even better in 2021, hauling in 27 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games before tearing his knee the first time and missing the rest of the campaign. He caught five balls for 120 yards and a score against Purdue in September, his first career 100-yard performance.
He was poised to lead the Irish receivers this season and his second knee injury means Notre Dame will be without one of its most dynamic threats. That he was running a jet sweep when he got hurt is telling; the Irish would likely have tried to get the ball in his hands in space in a variety of ways this season. One of his first big plays with the Irish was a 59-yard touchdown on a jet sweep against New Mexico in 2019. The offense will very likely be less explosive without Davis available.
What now?
How much less explosive? That will depend on the performances of some of the young wide receivers on Notre Dame's roster, who will be counted on to produce earlier than they might have thought.
Rees insisted the Irish have the playmakers necessary to field a dynamic offense, even without their top pass-catcher out of the slot.
"Offensively, we got enough talent. We got enough talent," the third-year coordinator said. "It's my job to put our guys in the right spots. We have plenty of talent around this program, around this team. I'm excited for the challenge and excited for the opportunity to showcase it.”
Known commodities
So, where do the Irish turn for pass-catching ability? Following Davis's injury, they are down from three to two known commodities on that front: Styles and tight end Michael Mayer. Fortunately for Notre Dame, Mayer is a superstar (likely to be the first tight end taken in the 2023 NFL Draft) and provides a high floor for the pass-catching corps. Styles was the breakout star among Notre Dame's true freshmen last season, hauling in 24 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown, with all but three catches and 16 yards coming in the second half of the season. He is now the unquestioned top target in the receiver room.
The veterans
Behind that pair, the Irish have Braden Lenzy, a speedy fifth-year senior who caught 32 passes for 350 yards last season, but has struggled to stay healthy and get open on a consistent basis. He caught seven passes for 60 yards in Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State and he's always had big-play potential, but he hasn't had a true breakout season yet. He'll likely get more of those jet sweeps now with Davis gone.
Notre Dame's other veteran receiver is fifth-year senior Joe Wilkins Jr., who is coming off April foot surgery and also suffered a knee injury of his own last season. He has just 11 career catches, but has flashed explosiveness (he hauled in a 23-yard touchdown in the 2021 season-opener against Florida State). The Irish seemed pessimistic about him playing in Week 1 against Ohio State, but that has apparently changed in recent days.
"That is part of the discussion of where we want to go with that wideout room," Freeman said Saturday of Wilkins' status. "We expect him back for the Ohio State game. I don’t know if I would have said that last week, but he’s ahead of schedule. As long as he continues to progress in the direction he’s going, we expect him back Week One.”
The youngsters
If Wilkins is back, that would take some pressure off the trio of young Notre Dame receivers who are still trying to prove themselves: sophomore Deion Colzie, redshirt freshman Jayden Thomas and true freshman Tobias Merriweather. All three are former four-star recruits and Colzie and Merriweather were top 125 players. Colzie – whose four career catches are the most among that trio – is dealing with a knee sprain suffered in camp, but the Irish expect him back soon. He showed some physicality early in camp he did not possess last year.
Merriweather has turned heads in his first camp with his size and leaping ability. He has the look of a future WR1 and seems likely to get into the action immediately. Rees has been effusive in his praise for the only receiver in Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class.
"His talent, you look and see him and you're like, 'This kid's got a chance,'" Rees said. "It goes way deeper than that. He's got an unbelievable work ethic, he got himself ready in two months (after arriving on campus in June) to start repping in camp, which is a testament to his work ethic. ... He's a kid that's hungry for it. He's going to do more, that's innately who he is. He's going to want more and learn and ask questions and prepare the right way.
"As a young player, to have a chance to play right away, you gotta have that and he possesses that."
As for Thomas, who played in three games last season but did not catch a pass, the Irish posted a video to Twitter on Sunday of the redshirt freshman beating projected starting cornerback Clarence Lewis down the sideline and hauling in a deep shot from newly-minted starting quarterback Tyler Buchner. That Thomas was on the field with the first string is notable by itself.
The Irish will likely ask fifth-year senior Matt Salerno, a former walk-on who is now on scholarship, to provide depth in the slot. He has mostly returned punts thus far in his career and does not have the same elusiveness that, say, Chris Finke did, but he can fill a role in a pinch.
Bottom line: losing Davis is a significant blow to this offense, but the Irish are not bereft of pass-catchers and there are reasons for some cautious optimism about the position.