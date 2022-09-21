Fort Wayne FC has extended the contract of coach Mike Avery through the 2023 season, the soccer team announced Wednesday.
“Mike has bought in on the vision of our football club since Day 1,” team owner DaMarcus Beasley said in a news release. “He is an exceptional coach, and I am thrilled to build on what we accomplished last season. His hard work and commitment to the game and our city is important as we move into 2023.”
Avery coached Fort Wayne FC to a 9-3-2 record, and third place in the United Soccer League’s Valley Division, and the team went 1-0-2 in friendlies this season.
In Fort Wayne FC’s inaugural season, Avery led it to a 1-8-5 record in 2021.
“We have made a lot of progress in a lot of areas over the past year – on the field and off – and the challenge to now take this club another few steps further is something I am very much looking forward to,” Avery said in a news release. “Fort Wayne FC is a special club filled with incredible people, and we are all already working very hard to bring the best supporters in the country an even better version in 2023.”
Next season is expected to begin in May.